TELEMUNDO MARKS ONE-YEAR COUNTDOWN TO ELECTION DAY WITH THE LAUNCH OF A STATE-OF-THE-ART NEWS APP

Telemundo Launched its #YoDecido Public Service Announcements Featuring Adamari López, María Celeste Arrarás, José Díaz-Balart, Ximena Duque, Ana María Polo, Jorge Bernal, Yarel Ramos and Guad Venegas MIAMI – November 9, 2015 – Telemundo marked the one-year countdown to Election Day, November 8, 2016, with the launch of the Noticias Telemundo news app, a best-in-class Spanish-language mobile app featuring the latest in news content customization for iPhone and Android as well as the first news app for U.S. Hispanics to be available for Apple Watch. The brand-new Noticias Telemundo app is available for download at the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. “It is clear that Hispanics are playing a crucial role this election cycle and Telemundo is committed to empower them with information that is reliable and balanced, distributed across the platforms they use,” said Luis Carlos Velez, Executive Vice President of Network News. “The Noticias Telemundo app offers the personalized experience Hispanic news consumers have been waiting for. It complements news information with the interactivity of mobile technology, resulting in a rewarding multiplatform experience.” The Noticias Telemundo app will be the only Spanish-language app in to provide real-time results on the night of the elections, due to the network’s exclusive partnership with their parent company's NBC News division, the #1 news organization of the country. The app includes unique content from the Telemundo News shows “Un Nuevo Día,” “Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste” and “Noticiero Telemundo,” becoming a vehicle through which the network extends the reach of news into viewers' lives. In addition, the app provides a personalized experience, including the ability to choose content based on the user interest, push notifications, location-based information such as weather, live stream and exclusive election coverage. Telemundo also aired the first set of #Yodecido public service announcements aimed at increasing Hispanic voter participation for 2016 to mark the one-year countdown to election day. The campaign, which targets new voters, incorporates talent like Adamari López, María Celeste Arrarás, Ximena Duque, José Díaz-Balart, Jorge Bernal, Yarel Ramos and Guad Venegas. Telemundo News recently announced its multiplatform coverage plans for the presidential elections under its signature banner #YoDecido (I Decide), a one-of-a-kind effort to inform and empower Hispanic voters nationwide in close partnership with the leading news organization of the country, NBC News. In all, #YODECIDO will bring an unprecedented 275 hours of political coverage, coupled with the deployment of a robust digital platform designed to reach younger voters. Emmy Award winner “Noticiero Telemundo” anchors María Celeste Arrarás and José Díaz-Balart will lead #YoDecido’s coverage, joined by more than 10 correspondents who will be documenting the political race nationwide.

