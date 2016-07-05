TELEMUNDO MAKES HISTORY IN JUNE OUTPERFORMING UNIVISION 10 TIMES IN PRIMETIME AMONG ADULTS 18-49

MIAMI- July 1, 2016 – Telemundo wrapped the month of June having outperformed Univision an unprecedented 10 times among adults 18-49 in Monday-Friday, 7-11pm primetime. The network delivered a historic ratings victory during the week of May 30 to June 2, 2016, when it ranked as the #1 Spanish-language broadcast network in primetime among adults 18-49 for four consecutive nights. In addition, this season Telemundo continues to reduce the gap with Univision by 62% among adults 18-49 compared to last season (222,000 vs. 582,000), and by 64% among adults 18-34 (103,000 vs. 289,000), during Monday-Friday primetime programming.

"Telemundo's innovative programming strategy, anchored by original programming and new formats such as our 10pm Super Series™, is continuing to solidify our network as the destination for fast-paced, high quality storytelling tailored to U.S. Hispanics," said Luis Silberwasser, President, Telemundo. “Our focus on the U.S. Hispanic market and our drive to innovate is fueling our growth in a more consistent basis than ever before.”

Season-to-date, Telemundo is the #1 Spanish-language television network among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34 at 10pm, Monday through Friday. Telemundo is also the #1 broadcast network, regardless of language, in the second quarter of 2016 among adults 18-34 during regular programming in its Monday to Friday 10pm timeslot, bolstered by the fourth season of its record-breaking Super Series™ “El Señor de Los Cielos.”

Source: Nielsen, L+SD, M-F 7P-11P strict daypart, 9/21/15-6/26/16 vs 9/22/14-6/26/15, difference between TEL and UNI among A18-49 (000) & A18-34 (000). Nielsen, Live+SD, 7-11pm strict daypart, 5/30/16-6/2/16, A18-49 (000). Nielsen, Live+SD, M-F 10-11pm strict daypart excluding specials, based on A18-49/A18-34 (000); STD (9/21/15-6/26/16) and Q2 (3/28/16-6/26/16).

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

