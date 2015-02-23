TELEMUNDO LAUNCHES ‘SUELTA LA SOPA NOVELAS,’ AN ON-AIR AND DIGITAL VARIETY SHOW IN COLLABORATION WITH AT&T

Weekly Social Engagement Series to Include Live On-Air Viewer Participation and a Digital Novela Wrap Up Show During Primetime

MIAMI – February 23, 2014 – For the first time ever on Spanish-language television, Telemundo incorporates live participation into the primetime viewing experience with a new digital and on-air variety show, AT&T Presents Suelta la Sopa Novelas (AT&T Presenta Suelta la Sopa Novelas). The series, hosted by TV personalities Erika De la Vega and Alessandra Villegas, began February 20 and airs on Friday nights during commercial time in the 8-10pm novela timeslot for 13 weeks.

In collaboration with one of Telemundo’s most socially and engaging pop culture programs, “Suelta la Sopa,” AT&T will engage social conversations through real-time viewer participation within the network’s primetime novela programming. Every Friday night beginning at 8pm, the hosts will interact with fans during commercial breaks by posing a new question each hour, urging fans to take part at sueltalasopa.com/juega. Poll results will be featured in real time on our audience’s personal devices and in content capsules airing throughout the night.

“Based on the insight that Telemundo viewers love to take part in live, shared experiences with our original storytelling, AT&T Presents Suelta la Sopa Novelas is a unique real-time marketing opportunity for AT&T,” Mike Rosen, Executive Vice President of Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal Hispanic Group. “Developed collaboratively with the innovative marketers at AT&T, this custom initiative offers our viewers the chance to interact live with the network and each other.”

In an effort to continue the conversation and offer fans an outlet for more in-depth discussion about their favorite storylines, a 2-3 minute “Suelta La Sopa Novelas” weekend wrap up show, will also be published on sueltalasopa.com/novelas.

The weekly recap show will be broadcast each Friday directly after Telemundo’s 10pm novela from an AT&T branded “Suelta la Sopa” set. The wrap up show will provide viewers recaps of key novela moments of the week, highlight social media commentary from followers, feature a “Fan of the Week,” extend conversations about the night’s topics and take a deep-dive into the latest novela gossip.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to collaborate with Telemundo in the development of this first-of-its-kind digital primetime viewing experience around the novela programming our consumers are most passionate about,” said Jennifer Jones, VP Diverse Markets for AT&T Mobility. “Now, not only does our network make it possible for viewers to stay connected with the entertainment they love, it also offers a whole new multi-screen, real-time viewing experience for their enjoyment.”

The interactive experience will encourage live viewing and build on the network’s loyal fan base by offering a unique way to engage with its most popular programming. Telemundo’s weekday primetime novela block consistently brings in huge ratings and social engagement for the network, with the super series “Señora Acero” ending on a season high, averaging 2,764,000 total viewers and 1,587,000 adults 18 to 49 during its finale on Monday, January 12. The finale was also the #1 most social Spanish-language programs for the night, ranked on Tweets among Hispanic Networks, according to Nielsen Social. The show’s 10pm successor, “Dueños del Paraiso” (Masters of Paradise) reached a cumulative audience of 3,080,000 total viewers and 1,880,000 adults 18 to 49 on its series premiere night, making it Telemundo’s highest premiere in its history among total viewers and the #1 Spanish-language program for the night, in its time period, among adults 18 to 34, women 18 to 34 and males 18 to 34. “Dueños del Paraiso” was also the #1 most social Spanish-language program for the night of January 13, with social promotional efforts for the series reaching over 24 million people and generating over 39 million impressions on Facebook.

