TELEMUNDO TO KICK OFF NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH COLUMBIA AT UPCOMING NATIONAL CONFERENCE: "THE LATINO VOTE: MYTH VS. REALITY"

Miami - January 20, 2016--Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and Telemundo News announce a new partnership that will kick off with a daylong conference "The Latino Vote: Myth vs. Reality," scheduled to take place in New York City on Friday, January 29 beginning at 9 a.m. This first-ever partnership between Telemundo and Columbia is part of the network’s comprehensive presidential elections coverage campaign #YODECIDO launched late last year. The new Columbia/Telemundo partnership will also include an internship program for Columbia’s journalism students, among other initiatives.

In 2016, more than 28 million Latinos will be eligible to vote—13 percent of all eligible United States voters. The Latino Vote conference focuses on a decisive element of the upcoming Presidential election—Latino voters—at a crucial time, just two days before the Iowa caucus. Viewing the election through the lens of the Latino voting block, the conference seeks to help students, journalists, and other professionals better understand the potential impact of Latino voters in this election year.

“This new alliance between Columbia and Telemundo signals the Journalism School's commitment to helping the media better understand and prepare to cover a far more diverse nation, and world, and not just during complex issues during the 2016 elections, but far beyond. We intend for this conference, and additional initiatives we are developing with Telemundo, to be a great learning experience for the Journalism School's entire community, from students to faculty,” said Ernest R. Sotomayor Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Dean of Student Affairs & Director, Latin America Initiatives.

The Jan. 29 conference will feature discussions about important national topics, including an analysis of Latino demographics and major issues of interest to Latino voters such as immigration and naturalization. Experts will also provide research tools to help participants understand candidates’ legislative and voting records, as well as a more comprehensive understanding of how to view electoral polls. In addition, political strategists will offer a roadmap for describing how the national parties are likely to pursue ethnic voters as they ramp up efforts in advance of the general election.

“This alliance with the top journalism school in the country is a critical component of our signature news effort #YODECIDO, a one-of-a-kind campaign to inform and empower Latino voters nationwide,” said Luis Carlos Vélez, Executive Vice President of Network News at Telemundo. “With this conference we are increasing Telemundo News’ reach by providing journalists and policy stakeholders with tools to better understand and connect with the U.S. Latino community during this electoral cycle.”

Confirmed participants include:

• Luis Carlos Vélez, Executive Vice President Network News, Telemundo

• Steve Coll, Dean, Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University

• Telemundo News Co-Anchors José Díaz-Balart and María Celeste Arrarás

• Roberto Suro, Professor, USC Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism & Director of the Tomas Rivera Policy Institute

• Elizabeth Llorente, Political & Immigration editor, Fox News Latino

• Bill Richardson, former New Mexico Governor & former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and Telemundo News contributor

• Daniel Garza, Executive Director of the LIBRE Initiative

• Thomas Edsall, Professor, Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University and columnist with The New York Times

• Nicholas Lemann, Professor and former dean, Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University

• Jeff Horwitt, Senior Vice President, Hart Research, Washington, D.C.

• Micah Roberts, Vice President, Public Opinion Strategies, Washington, D.C.

This event is free of charge. Advanced registration is required. Attendance will be limited. To RSVP click here.

Contact: Camilo Pino. Director, Publicity & Talent Strategy/Telemundo Network/O: 305.889.7589/C: 305.322.9584/E: camilo.pino@nbcuni.com/ A: 2290 West 8th Avenue. Hialeah, FL 33010

TELEMUNDO, a division of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, is a world-class media company, leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. TELEMUNDO's multiple platforms include the TELEMUNDO Network, a Spanish-language television network featuring original productions, theatrical motion pictures, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations, which includes a full power station in Puerto Rico that reaches 99% of all TV households in that DMA, and broadcast and MVPD affiliates; TELEMUNDO Digital Media, which distributes TELEMUNDO's original content across digital and emerging platforms including mobile devices and www.telemundo.com; and Telemundo Internacional, the international distribution arm which has positioned TELEMUNDO as the second largest provider of Spanish-language content worldwide by syndicating content to more than 120 countries in over 40 languages.

About the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

For a century, the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism has prepared journalists with instruction and training that stresses academic rigor, ethics, journalistic inquiry, and professional practice. Founded with a gift from Joseph Pulitzer, the School opened in 1912 and offers master of science, master of arts, and doctor of philosophy degrees. Learn more at www.journalism.columbia.edu.

About Columbia University

A leading academic and research university, Columbia continually seeks to advance the frontiers of knowledge and to foster a campus community deeply engaged in understanding and addressing the complex global issues of our time. Columbia’s extensive public service initiatives, cultural collaborations and community partnerships enrich campus life. They help define the University’s underlying values and mission to educate students to be both leading scholars and informed, engaged citizens. Founded in 1754 as King’s College, Columbia University in the City of New York is the fifth oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.