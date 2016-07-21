Telemundo Deportes Prepares for the Most Extensive Digital Olympic Coverage in Its History: More Than 270 Hours of Action From the Summer Games in Rio

Miami –July 21, 2016- Telemundo Deportes unveiled its digital coverage plans for the Rio 2016 Olympics, which begin on Wednesday, August 3rd with women’s soccer, two days before the Opening Ceremony. In total, Telemundo Deportes will offer more than 100 hours of additional Olympic coverage than it did for London 2012. The digital experience on Telemundo Deportes online properties and social media channels will point to NBC Olympics digital platforms featuring simultaneous live broadcasts of every top Olympic event and will allow viewers to use their mobile devices to follow their favorite sport or national team in Spanish. Through NBC Olympics, viewers can watch repeat footage of event highlights, awards ceremonies, medal rankings and extensive coverage on the ground from the venues.

“Our digital coverage from Rio will go well beyond live streaming the competitions,” said Eli Velázquez, Executive Vice President, Telemundo Deportes. “The Olympic experience we are providing across our platforms is the most extensive ever. Our digital offering will connect seamlessly with our linear efforts on Telemundo and NBC UNIVERSO and our audience will enjoy access to unique camera angles, behind-the-scenes footage through the NBC Olympics platforms, and will get to know the athletes through exclusive interviews with our sports team. In short, we will give viewers more control over their Olympic experience.”

Telemundo Deportes digital platforms, telemundo.com/rio2016, Telemundo Deportes App and Telemundo Deportes en Vivo App, will feature live stats, exclusive videos, reports and interviews. Digital coverage highlights will include:

- Live events via NBC Olympics digital platforms with Spanish commentary as well as highlights of the top action.

- For the first time ever, Hispanic viewers will have access to multiple options for following a favorite sport or athlete live on a range of digital platforms, with behind the scenes moments not featured on television.

- Unprecedented social media coverage including videos of fans, commentary, tune-in alerts, Facebook Live feeds with the Telemundo Deportes team and around Rio.

- A constant feed on Instagram providing up to the minute coverage of the games in collaboration with NBC Olympics.

- Telemundo Deportes will have a reporter embedded with the Mexican Soccer team, the current Olympic champion, exclusively on Telemundo.com/Rio2016.

- The latest news about leading Latin American and US Hispanic athletes, expert predictions, real time statistics, medal charts, ceremonies, and mobile alerts.

Users can already visit Telemundo.com/Rio2016 for a wealth of information about the disciplines in which many Latin American and US Hispanic athletes will be competing.Viewers can also stay informed via Twitter @telemundosports and on the Telemundo Deportes Facebook page, hashtag #TelemundoRio.

Contact: Camilo Pino. Director, Publicity & Talent Strategy/Telemundo Network/O: 305.889.7589/C: 305.322.9584/E: camilo.pino@nbcuni.com/ A: 2290 West 8th Avenue. Hialeah, FL 33010

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.