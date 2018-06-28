Telemundo Deportes’ Mexico-Sweden Match Sets Non-Super Bowl NBC Sports Streaming Record With More Than 1 Million Concurrent Livestreams

Tuesday’s Argentina-Nigeria Match Ranks as Telemundo Deportes’ Most-Watched Weekday Match of 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW – June 27, 2018 – Telemundo Deportes’ digital presentation of the biggest-ever Spanish-language event in the U.S. just got bigger, as today’s Mexico-Sweden Group Stage match (10 a.m. ET) delivered blockbuster streaming numbers across TelemundoDeportes.com, the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app, and the NBC Sports app. Live streaming of the World Cup onTelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports apps is powered by NBC Sports’ Playmaker Media.

Telemundo Deportes’ Group F finale between Mexico and Sweden peaked at 1.02 million concurrent livestreams – the most for any event in NBC Sports Digital history, excluding Super Bowls, and the only event other than the Super Bowl to hit the 1 million mark.

In addition, the 1.02 million concurrent livestreams topped by 53% the prior non-Super Bowl mark – 665,000 for the Mexico-South Korea match on June 23.

Yesterday, the tournament reached 3.2 million unique users and generated 106 million minutes viewed. To date, the tournament has reached 9.3 million total unique users and generated 89.1 million livestreams and 1.35 billion total minutes viewed, averaging 2.0 million livestreams per match.

The thrilling Argentina-Nigeria Group Stage match, featuring a late goal to lift Argentina into the round of 16, delivered a Total Audience Delivery average of 2.85 million viewers – ranking as Telemundo Deportes’ most-watched weekday match of the tournament (through Tuesday).

Telemundo delivered its best-ever Tuesday daytime (7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET), averaging 1.58 million viewers for its World Cup coverage – topping the prior record set last Tuesday by 41% (1.12 million).

*Concurrent number measures unique digital devices not streams.

Source: Nielsen, L+SD, fast nationals, 6/26/18; TAD is based on match window duration.

