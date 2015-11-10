TELEMUNDO TO BROADCAST THE 2015 IHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA PRESENTED BY SPRINT NOVEMBER 15 AT 8PM/7C

Miami, FL – November 10, 2015 – The 2015 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Presented by Sprint will be televised for the first time, broadcasting exclusively on TELEMUNDO, and simultaneously on NBC UNIVERSO, this coming Sunday, November 15 at 8pm/7c. The two-hour show, hosted by TELEMUNDO’s Jorge Bernal and Erika Csiszer, features electrifying performances by Jennifer Lopez, Alvaro Soler, Don Omar, Marco Antonio Solis, Prince Royce, Natalia Jimenez, Wisin, Camila, Becky G, Fonseca, Voz de Mando and Pitbull. The music special, which took place at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, features a star-studded line-up of renowned TV and music celebrities as presenters, including Akon, Ana Maria Canseco, Angelica Vale, Carmen Villalobos, Danna Paola, Diane Guerrero, Eiza Gonzalez, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Gabriel Coronel, Gonzalo Garcia Vivanco, Jackie Cruz, Jaime Camil, Joe Ferrero, Lincoln Palomeque, Maria Elisa Camargo, Rafael De La Fuente, Raul Gonzalez, Roselyn Sanchez and Selenis Leyva.

Renowned entertainment anchor, Jorge Bernal, also known as “Mr. Check it Out,” is one of the most beloved and relevant Latin figures in the U.S. Hispanic television, which possesses a great charisma, passion and sense of humor. Currently the host of TELEMUNDO’s daytime entertainment show, “Suelta La Sopa,” he has also served as the co-host of “La Voz Kids.” He has been featured in renowned magazines such as Ocean Drive and Maxim, as well as People en Español, where he was named one of the “Most Beautiful” in 2014.

Venezuelan born Erika Csiszer is a television host, reporter, model and actress. She currently serves as co-presenter of TELEMUNDO’S “Un Nuevo Dia” and “Titulares y más,” and as a digital reporter for “La Voz Kids,” Latin Billboard Awards, Premios Tu Mundo and the Latin American Music Awards for Telemundo.com.

The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is part of iHeartMedia’s incredibly successful roster of major concert events, which includes the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the biggest live concert event in radio history, which features more than 20 A-list artists across every music genre on one stage; the iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party; the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour; the iHeartRadio Country Festival; and the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which generated more than 14 billion social media impressions, almost triple that of the Academy Awards.

About iHeartMedia

With 245 million monthly listeners in the U.S., 87 million monthly digital uniques, over 75 million social followers and 196 million monthly consumers of its Total Traffic and Weather Network, iHeartMedia has the largest reach of any radio or television outlet in America. It serves over 150 markets through 858 owned radio stations, and the company’s radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, HD digital radio, satellite radio, on the Internet at iHeartRadio.com and on the company’s radio station websites, on the iHeartRadio mobile app, in enhanced auto dashes, on tablets and smartphones, and on gaming consoles. iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s digital radio platform, is the No. 1 all-in-one digital audio service with over 600 million downloads; it reached its first 20 million registered users faster than any digital service in Internet history and reached 70 million users faster than any other radio or digital music service and even faster than Facebook. The company’s operations include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital and social media, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. For more company information visit iHeartMedia.com.

