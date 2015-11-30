TELEMUNDO BECOMES FIRST SPANISH LANGUAGE TV NETWORK TO SURPASS 1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBE

MIAMI – November 30, 2015 –Telemundo is the first ever Spanish language television network to surpass the 1 million subscriber mark on YouTube and receive YouTube’s “Gold Button” Award. Launched in September 2011, the channel reached this significant milestone through a mix of original digital content and “best of” moments from the network’s highly engaging on-air programming. Telemundo’s YouTube channel added 613,000 subscribers year-over-year (from 1/1/15- 10/31/15), increasing the number of views during that period 262% (460MM). In addition, the amount of watch time for visitors to Telemundo’s YouTube Channel is up 278%, registering 3.11 billion minutes of content consumed so far this year.

Telemundo’s other YouTube channels are also experiencing significant growth as well, up 1.1 million subscribers in 2015, the channels, which include dedicated channels for novelas, entertainment, news, NBCDeportes, Al Rojo Vivo, Caso Cerrado, Un Nuevo Dia, Mujer de Hoy and NBC Universo have experienced 761 million views so far this year (1/1/15- 10/31/15) equating to 4.58 billion minutes of content consumed.

*Source: YouTube Analytics, Worldwide Traffic

TELEMUNDO, a division of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, is a world-class media company, leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. TELEMUNDO's multiple platforms include the TELEMUNDO Network, a Spanish-language television network featuring original productions, theatrical motion pictures, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations, which includes a full power station in Puerto Rico that reaches 99% of all TV households in that DMA, and broadcast and MVPD affiliates; TELEMUNDO Digital Media, which distributes TELEMUNDO's original content across digital and emerging platforms including mobile devices and www.telemundo.com; and Telemundo Internacional, the international distribution arm which has positioned TELEMUNDO as the second largest provider of Spanish-language content worldwide by syndicating content to more than 120 countries in over 40 languages.

