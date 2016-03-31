TELEMUNDO APPOINTS MARA ARAKELIAN TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF TALENT MANAGEMENT

MIAMI- March, 31, 2016- Telemundo announced today the appointment of Mara Arakelian to Senior Vice President of Talent Management. In her role, she will lead a unified talent strategy across all divisions of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, including the Telemundo Network, Telemundo Studios, NBC UNIVERSO and the Digital platforms. She replaces Mario Ruiz who was recently named Senior Vice President of Music and Entertainment. Arakelian will report to Luis Silberwasser, President of the Telemundo Network, and will be based in Miami and Mexico.

“As the largest producer of Spanish-language prime-time content in the U.S, finding and managing our talent in a coordinated and strategic way across all our businesses is an essential part of our success,” said Silberwasser. “Given her extensive experience and deep connections in the U.S. and Mexican Spanish-language media market, Mara is the perfect executive to spearhead our unified approach to talent management and leverage this significant competitive advantage.”

Arakelian will oversee all talent relations and casting functions in the U.S. and international locations. She also will facilitate strategic coordination of the promotion of talent across all the division’s broadcast, cable and digital and social media platforms. Arakelian will work closely with the NBCUniversal's sales division to identify and coordinate talent for partnership opportunities.

Arakelian joins Telemundo from Bobo Producciones in Mexico, where she held the position of Management Director. In that role, she oversaw talent positioning strategy and negotiated contracts with various media companies in Mexico and the U.S. Prior to Bobo Producciones, Arakelian headed the joint venture between Latin World Entertainment and Platinum Rye, based in Mexico. In her role, she analyzed and negotiated media opportunities for the company’s talent, as well as partnership opportunities.

Previously, Arakelian was at Televisa, in Mexico, where she held several executive roles including Licensing and Merchandising Manager, Home Entertainment Director, and General Manager. During this last role, she negotiated brand opportunities on behalf of the company and Televisa talent, negotiated exclusivity contracts between Televisa and its talent, and oversaw talent agreements between Televisa and Univision for promotional purposes, commercial/brand opportunities, and event participation in the U.S.

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 52 broadcast and MVPD affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

