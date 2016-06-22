TELEMUNDO ANNOUNCES “MARTRES”: AN EVENING OF PRIMETIME PREMIERES FEATURING THREE ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS ON TUESDAY, JULY 19

MIAMI, FL – June 20, 2016 – For the first time in the history of Spanish-language television, and as part of its innovative strategy to redefine Hispanic media, TELEMUNDO will premiere three original primetime productions on the same evening on Tuesday, July 19. In a play on the Spanish words for “Tuesday” and “three,” “MarTres” will feature three hours, three stories and three premieres, beginning with “Silvana Sin Lana” at 8pm/7c, followed by “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso” at 9pm/8c, and concluding with “Señora Acero 3, La Coyote” at 10pm/9c.

“Premiering these three projects in a single evening reaffirms our commitment to offer our viewers different stories with more realism and believable characters with whom they find it easy to identify,” explained Luis Silberwasser, President, Telemundo Network. “This evening of special premieres will strengthen our primetime offering and allow our audience to enjoy a Super Series, Señora Acero 3, La Coyote; a realistic telenovela, Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso; and the romantic comedy Silvana Sin Lana, all in one night.”

“Silvana Sin Lana,” starring Carlos Ponce, Maritza Rodríguez, Marimar Vega and leading Oscar-nominated actress Adriana Barraza, is a romantic comedy about an upper-class woman who loses her fortune in an unexpected twist of fate. With no other options, she moves to a poor neighborhood, where she struggles to adapt to her new lifestyle and resist her attraction to the fish seller next door. “Silvana Sin Lana” is an original story by Rodrigo Bastidas and Elena Muñoz, adapted by Sandra Velasco and directed by Luis Manzo and Ricardo Schwarz, with Carmen Cecilia Urbaneja as executive producer.

“Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso,” the sequel to the hit “Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso,” tells the story of a woman determined to succeed on her own merits without resorting to plastic surgery or the lure of easy money through drug trafficking. Based on a story by Gustavo Bolívar, “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso” stars Catherine Siachoque and Fabián Ríos with Carolina Gaitán and Juan Pablo Urrego, featuring Majida Issa as the antagonist. Nelson Martínez serves as executive producer with Diego Mejía directing.

Boasting a stellar cast led by veteran actor Sergio Goyri, Carolina Miranda, Luis Ernesto Franco, Adrián Di Monte, Laura Flores, José María Torre and Alejandro Speitzer, “Señora Acero 3, La Coyote” depicts the plight of the Mexican immigrants who cross the border in pursuit of the American Dream while trying desperately to evade both the Border Patrol and bands of drug traffickers out to enslave them in the illegal narcotics business. This ambitious production also marks the return of leading actors as Litzy, Lincoln Palomeque, Jorge Zarate, Michel Duval, Mauricio Henao, Oscar Priego, Rodrigo Guirao, Ana Lucía Domínguez and Alberto Agnesi. The hit Super Series, set along the border between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, is currently in production in Mexico. Roberto Stopello wrote the screenplay for the story, which is directed by Danni Gavidia and Camilo Villamizar with Mariana Iskandarani and Mónica Vizzi as executive producers.

