TELEMUNDO IS THE #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK IN AUGUST FOR MONDAY-FRIDAY PRIMETIME AMONG ADULTS 18-49 AND 18-34

MIAMI – August 29, 2016 – Telemundo wrapped the month of August ranking as the #1 Spanish-language network during Monday-Friday primetime among adults 18-49 and adults 18-34, according to Nielsen. For the month, Telemundo averaged 809,000 adults 18-49, out-delivering Univision (760,000) by six percent, and 382,000 adults 18-34, also outperforming Univision (359,000) by six percent. The network continued its historic winning streak in Spanish-language television for a sixth consecutive week during the week of August 22 in Monday-Friday primetime, outperforming Univision’s new series by Netflix “Narcos” at 10pm by 118% (1,080K vs 495K) in adults 18-49.

For the month, the network ranked #3 among adults 18-34 outperforming CBS, Fox and Univision, and #4 among adults 18-49 during Monday-Friday 8-11pm primetime across all broadcast and cable networks regardless of language, outperforming Fox and Univision.

For the week of August 22, Telemundo ranked as the #3 network among adults 18-34 beating ABC, FOX and Univision during Monday-Friday 8-11pm primetime across all broadcast and cable networks regardless of language. The network also ranked #4 among adults 18-49 regardless of language, beating FOX and Univision.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD, A18-49 (000) and A18-34 (000). Aug’16 (8/1/16-8/26/16), 6 weeks (7/18/16-8/26/16). #1 SLTV net rank based on M-F 7-11pm. Regardless of language rank based on M-F 8-11pm. Strict dayparts used.

