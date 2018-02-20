Telekom Romania Enhances TV User Experience With Zenterio OS

STOCKHOLM — Feb. 20, 2018 — Zenterio, a leading television and multiscreen solutions provider, announced today that Telekom Romania is using Zenterio OS to power a new series of set-top boxes (STBs) for its TV Interactiv IPTV service. Zenterio OS is an independent operating system for interactive TV, supporting software harmonization on any STB platform across different countries, vendors, and ecosystems, with a fast time to market. Thanks to Zenterio OS, Telekom Romania end users can now enjoy a seamless user experience and rich feature set, including live TV, VOD, network PVR, time-shift TV, USB PVR, and fast channel change, on the new STBs.



"Zenterio OS has been successfully powering our IPTV STBs for the last several years. Recently, we wanted to introduce a new STB hardware vendor and model to optimize hardware sourcing and leverage the harmonization strategy in Deutsche Telekom Group," said Roxana Baias, marketing director at Telekom Romania. "Zenterio OS made the introduction of new set-top boxes efficient and smooth, without any requirement for software integration. As the expense of the porting was a fraction of a full end-to-end integration project, Zenterio's solution resulted in an efficient way of using resources for Telekom Romania."



Zenterio OS features proven technology that separates software from hardware, reducing integration time and providing operators like Telekom Romania with the flexibility to choose any set-top box from any vendor. With Zenterio OS, Telekom Romania can offer the latest advanced services to its customers in the quickest manner possible and at a lower cost compared with other operating systems on the market.



All of Telekom Romania's STBs, including the ones launched in 2014 and the new models, share the same feature set, making the introduction of the new STBs seamless for end users as well as for Telekom Romania's marketing, product, operational, and customer care teams. Zenterio OS provides a smooth and fluid native user interface with highly responsive performance, customized for the local market.



"Zenterio enables Telekom Romania to use the same STB models as its parent company, Deutsche Telekom Group. Taking advantage of the investments at the group level not only saves money, but also provides access to value generating technologies that will keep Telekom Romania's offering ahead of the market," said Jörgen Nilsson, CEO of Zenterio. "Through the flexibility of Zenterio's platform, Telekom Romania can integrate and launch new services on multiple boxes, from different hardware vendors, in an efficient and unified way. The harmonized software allows Telekom Romania to add enhanced features easily as the market evolves, ensuring that its subscribers always have access to the most compelling content and the best user experience."



For more information about Zenterio's products, visit www.zenterio.com.



# # #



About Telekom Romania

Telekom Romania is a dynamic brand, offering mobile and fixed innovative communication services to a broad customer community, using approximately 10 million services.



In 2015, Telekom Romania launched the commercial concept MagentaONE and offered simplified integrated fixed and mobile bundles to both residential and business customers. MagentaONE stands for one Call Center, one bill, one MyAccount application (including one mobile app). Through MagentaONE, Telekom Romania reinforced its leadership position in providing complete telecommunications and IT&C solutions to Romanian companies.



Telekom Romanian is present in the Romanian market since 2014, after the joint rebranding of Romtelecom and COSMOTE Romania.



Telekom is a brand pertaining to Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with around 151 million mobile customers, 30 million fixed-network lines and more than 17 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2014). Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries and has approximately 228,000 employees worldwide.



About Zenterio (www.zenterio.com)

Zenterio delivers solutions that enable TV operators to grow their revenues, offer a compelling multiscreen user experience, and harmonize software programs for new and legacy devices and set-top boxes. Zenterio's portfolio of technologies, products, and services includes an intuitive multiscreen user interface, a powerful data analytics solution, an independent OS for set-top boxes, consulting services, and additional value-added services. Zenterio partners with global system integrators, set-top box suppliers, CA/DRM providers, chipset manufacturers, and services providers.



The Chairman of the Board is former Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, and the CEO is former Ericsson Executive Jörgen Nilsson.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/Zenterio/180220Zenterio.docx



Photo Links:www.202comms.com/Zenterio/Zenterio-TelekomRomaniaSTB.png

Photo Caption: Telekom Romania's TV Interactiv STB Powered by Zenterio OS



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Zenterio%20OS%20enhances%20TV%20...@telekom_ro%20-%20http://bit.ly/2EytFxr