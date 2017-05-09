Telegenic Deploys Riedel's Decentralized MediorNet to Deliver U.S. Golf Action to European Golf Fans

BURBANK, Calif. -- May 9, 2017 -- Riedel Communications' MediorNet real-time signal transport, processing, and routing network is helping to bring exciting live coverage of American golf to viewers throughout Europe. Telegenic, a major outside broadcast (OB) production company with its main office in the U.K. and a new U.S. office in Atlanta, chose MediorNet to provide the redundant and decentralized signal routing and transport infrastructure required for its coverage.



"MediorNet, controlled by VSM hardware and virtual panels, provides the technical and production crew with unprecedented flexibility. The all-in-one approach, where we do not need to route signals in and out of various bits of equipment, drastically simplifies the setup," said Andrew Wisniewski, U.S. Operations Supervisor, Telegenic. "Riedel's network-based design makes connecting the trucks and sharing resources much easier and more straightforward."



Telegenic's on-location MediorNet network consists of a MediorNet MetroN core router, 10 MicroN high-density media distribution network devices, and four MediorNet Compact Pro mainframes to facilitate transport of HD video and a variety of audio signals. This is also the first North American deployment of Riedel's new MediorNet MultiViewer software App. Running on two of the MicroNs, the App provides robust multiviewing capabilities for up to 18 video signals that can be used to create 4 Multiviewer screens. These can then be used locally or redistributed out to any of the MediorNet nodes. The integrated solution also includes Riedel's RockNet 300 real-time audio distribution network that rides atop the MediorNet backbone.



"Multiple formats, low-latency SRC, and plenty of MADI provide a fully interoperable audio domain," said Simon 'Foz' Foster, Deputy Head of Sound at Telegenic U.K. "Integrating the MediorNet and RockNet systems into the Telegenic project has been a simple and effective process."



At each golf course venue, the MediorNet components are all connected over a 10 Gbps optical fiber network to form a decentralized routing matrix. WDM multiplexers within the system cut the number of fiber connections required for Riedel's Compact Pros from six single-mode cores down to just two. With MediorNet's automatic signal rerouting capabilities, Telegenic teams were able to create full optical redundancy over just four cores.



One MediorNet Compact Pro provides signals for a large, high-brightness, mobile touch-screen system that facilitates interactive player interviews and analysis from locations around the course. Other MediorNet nodes handle signal transport to an on-site studio and the host OB truck.



"We're proud to be working with Telegenic, which has a three-decade reputation for high-quality service and fail-safe outside broadcasts of any size and complexity," said Paul Rivens, Sales Director, U.K., for Riedel Communications. "Telegenic's choice of MediorNet for its golf coverage is one more validation of our concept of decentralized routing."



Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.



# # #



About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, live event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company's flagship Artist digital matrix intercoms and MediorNet signal distribution, routing, and processing systems scale easily for events of any size. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, California, with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017, the company now employs more than 450 people at 19 locations.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Telegenic.zip

Description of Photos: Telegenic uses Riedel's MediorNet to deliver U.S. golf to European golf fans.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Telegenic%20Deploys%20@RIEDELnet%2...



Follow Us:

https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications