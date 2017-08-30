Tele N Will Feature Showbiz Scandals with the premiere of Escándalos

West Palm Beach, FL – August 30, 2017 – Tele N, the television network that showcases the best selection of classic Mexican movies, and the most popular telenovelas and series from around the world, announced the network premiere of Escándalos, a documentary series focused on re-creating some of the biggest scandals related to some of the most famous celebrities and well-known public figures in Latin America.

Starting September 3rd, every Sunday at 7 p.m. EST, Tele N will feature back-to-back episodes of Escándalos. This documentary series showcases dramatic reenactments of celebrity stories, including salacious secrets, infidelities, whereabouts, celebrity murders and mysteries, providing the audience with an ideal combination of drama, mystery, suspense, and action. The program comprises of some of the most shocking scandals in sports, music and entertainment such as the stories of O.J. Simpson, Oscar de la Hoya, Selena, Gianni Versace, Brooke Shields, Woody Allen and Alicia Machado, as well as the one of the biggest scandals in North American politics, the story of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

“I’m confident that Escándalos is going to enjoy great success among the Hispanic community in the U.S.; the program reenacts powerful and unforgettable stories, offering its audience an inside look to some of the biggest names in pop culture,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “The incredible talent of its cast and crew reflect on the quality of the stories showcased on the show. Each episode is inspired on true events, changing only the names of those involved.”

Directed by the Venezuelan filmmaker Tony Rodríguez, Escándalos is a VIP 2000 production. Each episode features the special participation of a talented group of actors focused on portraying a specific story. Tele N will feature 26 hour-long episodes in their original format. The final two episodes are scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 26th at 7 p.m. EST.

Tele N is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers and VEMOX™.

For more information on Tele N’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit olympusat.com and vemox.com.