Tele N Premieres the Highly-anticipated Telenovela Hermanitas Calle

West Palm Beach, FL – November 8, 2017 – As part of its efforts to connect more viewers with top-notch multicultural content, Tele N, the television network that showcases the best selection of classic Mexican movies, and the most popular telenovelas and series from around the world, announced the network premiere of the compelling telenovela Hermanitas Calle on Monday, November 13th.

Weekdays at 9 p.m. EST, the Tele N audience will be able to enjoy one of the most critically-acclaimed Colombian telenovelas in recent years, Hermanitas Calle. Based on the true story of the popular Colombian musical duo Las Hermanas Calle, this highly-anticipated production follows the life and musical trajectory of Fabiola y Nelly Calle, two fearless women who fought against all odds to overcome adversity and become successful in a sexist industry.

“Hermanitas Calle is a true testament that with hard work, talent and determination, most things can be accomplished. This telenovela portrays the challenges, successes, and pains of two women who used their voice to break barriers and inspire a generation,” stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. “Hermanitas Calle has been a great success throughout Latin America. This powerful story has resonated with audiences in multiple countries, including Colombia, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Panama, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, to name a few.”

Featuring a star-packed cast, including Carolina Gaitán and Yuri Vargas, Hermanitas Calle is a Caracol Televisión production, directed by talented filmmakers such as Luís Alberto Restrepo and Juan Carlos Vásquez. Tele N will air 94, hour-long episodes. The final episode is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, March 22nd, 2018.

Tele N is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers and VEMOX™.

For more information on Tele N’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit telen.tv and vemox.com.