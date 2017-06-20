Tele N to Premiere Brousko, a captivating telenovela dubbed by Olympusat

West Palm Beach, FL – June 20, 2017 – Tele N, the television network that showcases the best selection of classic Mexican movies, and the most popular telenovelas and series from around the world, announced the network premiere Brousko, a captivating telenovela from Greece dubbed into Spanish by Olympusat Inc., starting Monday, July 3, 2017.

Weekdays at 8 p.m. EST, Tele N will feature one of the most successful productions in Greek television, Brousko. Based on the timeless tale of Romeo and Juliet, Brouskofollows the story of Achilleas from Cyprus, and Melina from Crete, two young lovers who are trapped in the middle of a love triangle. Having yielded to temptation at her bachelorette party, Melina is set to marry Sifis, without knowing that his family has a strong business relationship with Achilleas.

Brousko enjoys great popularity in Latin America. This alluring telenovela has been broadcast in several South and Central American countries, including Chile, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panamá, Puerto Rico, Perú and Venezuela.

Dubbed by Olympusat Inc., Brouskofeatures talented voice-over actors, including Ignacio Rodríguez, who has worked as the voice of Andy Samberg in movies such as Take the 10 and What’s Your Number. In addition, he also voiced Julian Albert, Tom Felton’s character in the popular hit series The Flash. Another accomplished voice-over actress involved in this project is Karen Vallejo, who is best known for her work as Mia Watanabe, the Pink Samurai Ranger in Power Rangers Samurai.

“We faced many challenges during the dubbing of this telenovela, but these difficulties made the final result even more gratifying,” stated Fernando Vargas, Olympusat’s General Manager in Mexico. “We enjoyed working with everyone involved in this project, their dedication and professionalism made this production possible.”

Directed by renowned filmmakers such as Andreas Georgiou and Stamos Tsamis, Brouskowas produced by Make It Productions. Tele N will air 193 episodes of 60 minutes each; the final episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, March 23, 2018.

Tele N is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers and VEMOX™.

For more information on Tele N’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit olympusat.com.