TELE N Pays Tribute to the 80’s with Special Programming

West Palm Beach, FL – January 25, 2017 – As part of its commitment to preserve and promote the best of Latin American cinema, Tele N, the television network that showcases the best selection of classic Mexican movies, and the most popular telenovelas and series from around the world, pays tribute to one of the most iconic decades in recent history, the 80’s.

Throughout the month of February, every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, the Tele N audience will be able to enjoy unforgettable classics starring some of the most popular movie stars from the 80’s. This homage to the best of the 80’s, will feature digitally remastered films that promise to be captivating and most importantly, entertaining.

“During the 80’s a great variety of high-quality films were produced in Mexico; movies that have become part of pop culture across all Latin America,” stated Jesus Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat.

The films that will be featured during the Tele N 80’s tribute are:

El 7 Vidas (2/4/2017): Starring Andrés García and Alicia del Valle, this exhilarating film from 1980 tells the story of El Siete – a man that travels from town to town looking for new adventures and love.

Johnny Chicano (2/11/2017): Mexican superstars Veronica Castro, Silvia Pasquel and Fernando Allende joined forces for this 1981 classic. The film narrates the story of a young peasant that falls in love with his boss, causing nothing but trouble to his girlfriend and his family.

Los Matones del Norte (2/18/2017): This 1985 action film starring Armando Silvestre, Pedro infant Jr., and Miguel Angel Rodríguez follows a group of outlaws as they terrorize an entire region.

Yo Soy el Asesino (2/25/2017): Starring José Luis Canto, Carlos Cañedo and Roberto Duval, this 1987 film narrates the riveting story of two brothers who find themselves in love with the same woman.

For more information on Tele N’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit telen.tv.