TEGNA Foundation Announces First Round of 2018 Media Grants

The first round of 2018 TEGNA Foundation Media Grants supports projects ranging from developing diversity in media to funding for immersive newsroom experiences for student journalists at industry conferences.

“Developing the next generation of journalists and leveling the playing field to strengthen our industry for the future are key priorities for us,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are proud to support the range of organizations and initiatives that are represented in this round of Media Grants and hope that all who are touched by these programs will benefit from these opportunities.”

The first round of 2018 TEGNA Foundation Media Grant recipients include:

Poynter-NABJ Leadership Academy for Diversity in Digital Media to support its tuition-free professional development workshop that will address issues affecting African-Americans and others on the path to leadership and as they take on greater responsibility in digital journalism

Investigative Reporters & Editors to support panels and a roundtable discussion with media lawyers at the IRE Conference in June 2018

National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) to support its immersion newsroom experience for 12 journalism students during the NAHJ International Training Conference & Career Fair, a co-locating conference with the Native American Journalist Association in July 2018

The Native American Journalists Association, for funding toward a student newsroom experience during the co-locating conference with NAHJ

National Association of Black Journalists to support the “Black Male Media Project,” mentorship, career development and skills training for aspiring black journalists during the NABJ Convention and Career Fair in August 2018

Asian American Journalists Association to support an investigative journalism workshop at the AAJA conference in August 2018

National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation to support its 2018 Media Sales Institute Program

NLGJA − The Association of LGBTQ Journalists to support training and development for professional and student journalists at its annual national convention in September 2018

The National Press Photographers Foundation to support its “Ignite Your Passion: Next Generation Video Workshop,” which is produced in partnership with KARE 11 in Minneapolis, MN, to support training for top visual journalists from around the country

TEGNA Foundation Media Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations that apply in two annual cycles. The grant amounts and recipients vary depending on the needs and priorities of each organization. For more information on the Media Grants application process, click here

About TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit www.TEGNAFoundation.org.

# # #

For media inquiries, contact:

Ellen Booth

Corporate Communications

703-873-6274

ebooth@tegna.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Jeffrey Heinz

Vice President, Investor Relations

703-873-6917

jheinz@TEGNA.com