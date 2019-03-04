SERIES MANIA’S SECOND ANNUAL “LILLE TRANSATLANTIC DIALOGUES” ANNOUNCES KEY SPEAKERS AND PARTICIPANTS

LILLE & PARIS, FRANCE – March 4, 2019 – After its highly successful inaugural event last year, Mr. Rodolphe Belmer, chairman of Series Mania, and Ms. Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director, announced today the key speakers and participants for its second annual Lille Transatlantic Dialogues set for March 27. This one-day event, part of Series Mania Forum, is a bilateral summit between the European Union and the United States, joining together major political decision makers and leading industry executives for a day of reflection, announcements, and debates on the future of audiovisual creativity.

Lille Transatlantic Dialogues is a joint initiative between Series Mania, the French Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC), the Europe Creative - MEDIA program of the European Union with the collaboration of the Hauts-de-France Region. Lille Transatlantic Dialogues brings together representatives of US studios and platforms, European creators, producers and broadcasters; and representatives from European institutions, ministers from different EU countries, and members of parliament.

Leading figures from the series industry, who will attend the event to connect with counterparts and international decision-makers on their level, include for this edition:

· Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix, USA

· Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO, M6 Group, FR

· Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO, MPAA, USA

· Lorenzo De Maio, Head of TV Advisory and Partner, Endeavor Content, US

· Georgia Brown, Head of European Originals, Amazon Studios, UK

· Gilles Pélisson, CEO, TF1 Group, FR

· Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, CEO, France Télévisions, FR

· Franck Riester, Minister of Culture, FR

The day will be opened by a presentation in figures of the US and European markets made by Eurodata. After keynotes from Ted Sarandos, Nicolas de Tavernost, and Charles Rivkin, the main panel of the morning will discuss the relations between writers and platforms, which is a major issue in Europe linked with the copyright directive. In the afternoon, following keynotes by Lorenzo De Maio, Georgia Brown and Gilles Pélisson, a round table organized in partnership with the European Film Forum will bring together key international companies, including ITV Studios, Fremantle, and Beta Film, who will join with independent producers to talk about the changing productions models and market concentration. The day will wrap with a keynote from Delphine Ernotte-Cunci and a closing address from Franck Riester, France’s Minister of Culture.

“We are honored to be welcoming our distinguished list of speakers for this year’s event further consolidating the status of Lille Transatlantic Dialogues as a key summit for US-Europe relationships in the series industry. Lille Transatlantic Dialogues has become the strategic meeting place for political decision-makers and A-list executives whose goal is to shape the landscape and strengthen the collaboration between the US and Europe in this ever-changing global marketplace,” commented Ms. Herszberg.

For additional information on Lille Transatlantic Dialogues:

https://seriesmania.com/en/industry/lille-transatlantic-dialogues

For additional information on Series Mania Forum program:

https://seriesmania.com/en/industry/forum

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010 in collaboration with artistic director Frederic Lavigne while both were at the Forum des images, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international series to the big screen and offers audiences (over 55,000 spectators in 2018) the rare opportunity to meet and learn from renowned showrunners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition that is entirely dedicated to series, aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For the 2019 edition, from March 22 to 30, the Festival will once again be held in the charming northern French city of Lille (Hauts-de-France). As usual, it will include a program of world premieres and series selected for competition, overseen by a prestigious international jury.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA FORUM

Launched in 2013, Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival, has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of series from around the world. In just a few years, Series Mania Forum has already seen many projects come to fruition, including Eden, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith and Tabula Rasa, with many others currently in production. In 2018, the Forum launched the first edition of Lille Transatlantic Dialogues, a one-day summit bringing together high-level political, corporate, creative and economic players from the TV and culture sectors in Europe and North America. With more than 2,000 registered professionals expected in 2019, the Forum is now the place where industry talent and decision-makers meet to create the new generation of serial fiction.