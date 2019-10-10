Tedial Tackles Sports Production with SMARTLIVE Multi Sport Configurations, and Media Content Distribution with Version Factory Upgrades at NAB New York 2019

MAM provider meets growing demands for automated clip creation in sports production, and the challenges of increasing content delivery with additional features and functionality

October 9, 2019 -- Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, is responding to the rising demand for improved business and operational efficiency in live sports production and media content distribution with enhanced versions of its flagship solutions. The latest improvements to the Company’s award-winning platforms will be showcased at NAB Show New York 2019 on October 16 & 17 in Booth N244 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Tedial’s SMARTLIVE, its cutting-edge, award-winning sports and live events solution, has been enhanced with a sophisticated addition - SMARTLIVE MULTI SPORT - that makes it simple to add new SPORT configurations to the system as and when required. Totally agnostic to all data feeds, the new functionality dramatically increases automatic clip and highlight creation in a multi-sports environment quickly and easily without adding overhead in staffing and equipment.

In addition, SMARTLIVE and Tedial’s Evolution MAM now includes a new module that allows all types of content to be published to any social network with just one click. Enabled by the system’s capability to create social media campaigns directly inside the MAM, publishing to social platforms is now easy, quick and efficient.

Providing operators, broadcasters, club owners and federations with faster access to content, Tedial is showcasing its new SMARTLIVE bundled solution that can easily be deployed on top of the customer’s existing production environment providing a highly efficient solution that can be up and running very swiftly. Tedial executives will also be available to discuss the financial and operational benefits of operating SMARTLIVE both on premises and in the cloud.

Tedial Version Factory, a single efficient and cost-effective IMF compliant end-to-end workflow that supports, transforms, and distributes millions of file inputs to delivery configurations, has incorporated new features to provide operational and financial benefits to broadcasters and content owners.

Tedial Version Factory updates include: the ability to manage ‘on-the-fly’ assembly of unique versions, including pre, post and mid-roll insertions; matching contractual distribution requirements for timely deliveries; enabling IMF-compliant low-resolution proxy edits on media and templates, so entire seasons of episodes can be managed with a single configuration.

Tedial Version Factory is fully compatible with all VOD and OTT platforms and allows users to control end-site specifications and changes for easy updates and additions from a single operator screen. As a result, distribution outlets are added, business optimization is improved, and revenue is increased.

In addition, the Company will show new features to Evolution aSTORM content management solution, which transparently manages various tiers across departments and multiple territories, including numerous cost-saving features such as optimizing transfers between sites for reduced transfer costs; and improved tape migration workflows between technologies for increased resource efficiency resulting in lower migration costs.

“The demands on our customers are constantly increasing so we are constantly improving our solutions to keep them ahead of the curve,” said Jay Batista, Tedial’s General Manager for North American Operations. “We’re delighted to bring our advanced technology to NAB NY and show the sophisticated visitors to this event solutions that enable the creation and distribution of more content across multiple platforms in multiple territories so they can engage new viewers and monetize content on premises or in the cloud with smart, efficient and cost saving tools.”

