Tedial to Launch SMARTLIVE MULTI SPORT Configurations and Demonstrate Version Factory Updates for Content Production and Distribution at IBC 2019

Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, will be unveiling significant new features to its cutting-edge, award-winning sports and live events solution, SMARTLIVE, on stand 8.B44 at IBC 2019. The company will also unveil upgrades to its Tedial Version Factory 2019 for the first time in Europe.

SMARTLIVE MULTI SPORT Configurations

New for IBC 2019, SMARTLIVE will feature MULTI SPORT configurations, which allow users to generate automatic highlights or auto-clipping for any genre of sport quickly and easily. Visitors will see a dramatic increase in the number of highlights that SMARTLIVE can generate automatically due to the significant expansion of sports genres. This is a key addition to the list of the solution’s fast-growing capabilities. Totally agnostic to all data feeds, Tedial’s metadata engine makes it simple to add new configurations to the system as and when required.

In addition, SMARTLIVE and Tedial’s Evolution MAM now includes a new module that allows all types of content to be published to any social network in just one click. Enabled by the system’s capability to create social publishing campaigns directly inside the MAM, content includes clips, highlights or historical media etc. This will be demonstrated on the stand throughout the show.

Tedial will also highlight its technology partnership with Speechmatics. By integrating Speechmatics’ industry-leading Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) technology with SMARTLIVE, operators can search for comments made during a sporting match or live event, automatically create file locators and import a file or drop it into a watch folder and manually generate the speech-to-text from the commentary track.

Providing operators with faster access to content, Tedial will showcase its new SMARTLIVE bundled solution that can easily be deployed on top of the customer’s existing production environment. This is key as it provides sports broadcasters with a highly efficient solution that can be up and running very quickly. As well as these new features, Tedial will highlight the financial and operational benefits of operating SMARTLIVE both on premises and in the cloud.

Esther Mesas, CSO/CMO, Tedial explains, “These latest additions enable production teams to significantly increase their efficiency and output without needing to scale up, leaving them more time for creativity, such as personalized stories that enhance the overall viewer experience. SMARTLIVE maximizes efficiency, output and profitability for broadcasters of sports and live events. It also enables overheads to be reduced by cutting costs without having to compromise on the quality of their solution. We look forward to demonstrating these new features and benefits at IBC 2019.”

Tedial Version Factory 2019

The company will also show Tedial Version Factory 2019 upgrades for the first time in Europe. Tedial Version Factory is a single efficient and cost-effective workflow that supports millions of file inputs, transforming them to delivery configurations, ready to be distributed to multiple platforms from a single operator screen. Updates include, managing ‘on-the-fly’ assembly of unique versions, including pre, post and mid-roll insertions; matching contractual distribution requirements for timely deliveries; enabling IMF-compliant low-resolution proxy edits on media and templates, so seasons of episodes can be managed with a single configuration.

Using the company’s Version Factory and HYPER IMF, its end-to-end IMF workflow now supporting 2018 SMPTE IMF standards, Tedial can easily support existing and new platforms, delivering content in the correct format with audio tracks and subtitles in the correct language, as well as any additional components required (artwork/trailers etc.).



As part of Tedial’s Evolution MAM demonstration the company will also show new features to its Evolution aSTORM content management solution, which transparently manages various tiers across departments and locations or in the cloud, for the first time in Europe. aSTORM now includes numerous cost-saving features including, optimizing transfers between sites for reduced transfer costs; and improved tape migration workflows between technologies for increased resource efficiency resulting in lower migration costs. aSTORM also now supports Oracle cloud storage.

“The industry is undergoing a major transformation,” adds Mesas. “We deliver systems that provide a combination of features to optimize operations and content management at all levels on premises or in the cloud to ensure systems work efficiently according to each customer’s changing requirements. Come and see us on stand 8.B44 and find out more.”