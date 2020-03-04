Tedial CTO Julian Fernandez-Campon Joins IABM EMEA Members’ Council

Malaga, Spain – March 3, 2020 –Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist is proud to announce that its CTO, Julian Fernandez-Campon has been selected to join the IABM EMEA Members’ Council, a forum created to fully represent European industry views, ideas and initiatives. The Council will support IABM EMEA members as they navigate the rapid changes in technology and the way in which business models impact the industry.

“The broadcast and media industry has undergone rapid change in the past five years,” explains Fernandez-Campon. The ways in which we consume content, the move to IP, the shift to cloud services, the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning and the adoption of IMF methodology to name but a few, has meant that broadcasters, content owners and vendors have had to significantly adapt their workflows and business strategies. The IABM is a valuable source for members in EMEA who are looking at ways that they can continue to adapt and change to meet these new industry demands.”

The IABM EMEA Members’ Council will be chaired by Ole Clausen, CEO, Danmon Group. For the full list of Council Members clickhere.

About Tedial

19 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides global media companies and broadcasters next-generation MAM and business driven media workflows. Tedial supplies the world’s only fully end-to-end IMF compliant MAM solution, marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain, and a single workflow, “Version Factory”, that delivers thousands of media versions from a single asset. Tedial’s innovations includeSMARTLIVE, a live sports and event solutionthat supports and extends production systems from industry leading vendors. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment on premises or in the cloud and drive workflows for linear, VOD/OTT and live event services.This provides customers with scalable tools that efficiently and cost-effectively allow them to meet their operational requirements and business objectives.

Tedialisglobal company that consistently and successfully delivers large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

For more information:www.tedial.com

