Technomax Installs DaVinci Resolve Studio and Teranex Express For New File Based 4K Workflow

Fremont, CA - August 10, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Tokyo’s Technomax Inc. has built a new 4K production and post production studio using DaVinci Resolve Studio, Teranex Express and DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G, along with a number of other Blackmagic products.

Technomax is a production company specializing in location shooting, studio and post production for affiliate TV Tokyo, BS Japan and other Japanese broadcasters and satellite channels. Technomax has four facilities in Tokyo and installed the Blackmagic Design products as the basis for their new 4K services, using DaVinci Resolve Studio for grading and editing in the Technomax Video Center, one of their facilities.

As part of this upgrade, Technomax built a new Video Center around DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing and color correction. Also included in the upgrade were Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G and UltraStudio 4k I/O devices, Teranex Express for video processing and conversions, Smart Videohub 20x20 and Smart Control router technology and a Mini Converter SDI Multiplex 4K to convert 6G-SDI to quad 1.5G-SDI.

Technomax's Video Center includes six edit suites, which they use for a wide range of news, variety shows, sports and music programs.

Sosuke Kojima, the manager of Video Center sales division, said: "We had some projects designed to promote 4K, so we created 4K content with our allied companies using DaVinci Resolve to handle data management and data cloning. We strongly felt the demand to build a 4K system as the industry moves on to file based and higher resolution production, and for 4K content creation, grading and editing in 4K is a must. As we have already used Resolve and were well aware of Resolve’s reputation, we decided to acquire a full DaVinci Resolve system.”

To support its Resolve suite, which needs to be able to migrate between MAC and Windows, Technomax uses the UltraStudio 4K connected to a Mac Pro for Thunderbolt based I/O. A Smart Videohub 20 x 20, controlled with the Smart Control, is used for distribution via Mini Converter Multiplex 4K from the UltraStudio. The DeckLink 4K Extreme is installed in a Z840 workstation used for 4K60p workflow and its output is connected to Teranex Express for converting 12G-SDI to quad 3G-SDI, which is also connected to the Smart Videohub router.

Tomohiro Suzuki, an editor, said: "I've been using NLE software and I found Resolve is designed with the best aspects of NLE, making Resolve a quick start for most first time users, without confusion. Resolve is designed as a simple step of Media, Edit, Color and Deliver. Users can easily switch each page to accomplish their task."

"4K content production means shifting to higher resolution and higher frame rate. And it also requires us to handle higher color space and higher dynamic range of footage. We would like to make great use of those Blackmagic products to contribute to this industry,” concluded Kojima.

