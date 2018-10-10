Tech Savvy CPA Fellow Joins SSIMWAVE as CFO

Waterloo, ON, Canada, October 10, 2018 – SSIMWAVE® today announced that Lois Norris, well versed in corporate financing transactions, will be joining as Chief Financial Officer on October 22. Lois brings 25 years of executive financial leadership and holds the profession’s highest mark of distinction, the Fellows Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA) designation.

“At SSIMWAVE, we are defining the future of video delivery by beginning with the end-viewer in mind. The traction and high-growth we are experiencing solidifies the importance of executive financial leadership required to take us to the next stage. Lois will make an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO. “Her extensive financial experience, results-driven focus, combined with her understanding of high-growth scale-ups is exactly what we need to accelerate growth and provide best-in-class solutions for our customers. I am thrilled to welcome her aboard.”

Prior to joining SSIMWAVE, Lois held the positions of CFO at InvestorCOM, and CFO & VP Corporate Services at blueRover. At these tech companies, she led financing, including deal structure, terms & due diligence with investors and established business planning and financial controls to enable organizational growth. In her time as CFO at Communitech, she helped to grow the private-public organization’s capability to support over 900 tech companies in Waterloo Region. A startup density second only to Silicon Valley.

Over the course of her career, Lois has held diverse roles spanning financial management, treasury, governance, information technology, investor relations, human resources, procurement, facilities management and all aspects of strategic, business and financial planning.

Lois’ first CFO role came relatively early at the age of 31 at a small cap TSX traded public company where she was responsible for acquisition and divestiture activities, and all aspects of investor relations. Both this and her subsequent role as VP Finance at Dare Foods, a large private enterprise in the CPG sector, included the management of cross-border treasury and taxation matters.

Lois holds a Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University and is an Alumni Gold Medal graduate. She obtained her Chartered Accountant designation while at KPMG and was awarded the prestigious Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant designation last year.

An active member of the community, Lois sits on three not-for-profit boards which include the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra, SHAD Canada, and International Women’s Forum (Waterloo Chapter). Lois is also a member of the Laurier Finance and Investment Committee which is responsible for the allocation, monitoring and evaluation of all financial resources of the university.

Lois is a results oriented individual that puts high value on family and relationships. She is an avid runner with 14 marathons under her belt.

A company at the forefront of Viewer Intelligence® (VI®), SSIMWAVE® is built on an Engineering Emmy® Award-winning algorithm. SSIMWAVE is defining the future of video delivery by beginning with the end-viewer in mind. SSIMWAVE provides the most accurate measure of how humans perceive video. By modeling, measuring and optimizing viewer experience at every stage of the digital video distribution system, broadcasters, streamers, and content creators can deliver the ultimate viewing experience® to consumers on any screen over any network.