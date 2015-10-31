TDC Video Expertise at Rugby World Cup

#StrongerAsOne- Putting Australia once again firmly on the world map!

Working with Destination NSW, TDC - Technical Direction Company is providing video expertise and equipment to project visuals by Ample Projects onto the facade of the iconic Sydney Opera House for the final game played by the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup.

Read the full story:

http://www.rugby.com.au/News/NewsArticle/tabid/1699/ArticleID/16868/Sydney-Opera-House-going-Green-Gold-for-Rugby-World-Cup-Final.aspx

www.tdc.com.au