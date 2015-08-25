TDC Shortlisted For Two Event Technology Awards

Recognising the innovative use of technology at events and it’s brightest stars, the Event Technology Awards has selected TDC as a finalist in the Best Use of Projection Mapping category for their impressive work at Vivid Sydney 2015 as well as Favourite Event Technology Supplier - The People’s Choice Award category.

TDC is the only Australian-owned company selected as a finalist.

The prestigious event takes place at a glittering ceremony at Supernova, London UK on 11 November 2015.

VOTE Now for TDC in the People’s Choice Awards!

www.tdc.com.au