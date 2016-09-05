TDC set to build new Studio and joins d3 Technologies Strategic Partner Programme

TDC - Technical Direction Company, is embarking on development of a new studio space along with further investment in d3 Technologies Pro range of media servers.

Designed to be a hotbed for creativity, The Studio will enable project stakeholders design ideas to come to life through the use of emerging creative technology solutions. “Our reputation has always been about bringing the latest technologies to the market in this region, we are heavily invested in ensuring that we offer emerging solutions when it comes to 3D modelling andprevisualisationfor shows, as the future of videoevolves,” says Michael Hassett, CEO at TDC. Within the studio environment, TDC clients will be able to see how any project looks during early design phases, enabling them to adapt and experiment with new ideas to ensure maximum audience impact.

To coincide with the new studio, TDC has joined d3 Technologies Worldwide Strategic Partner Programme, providing the full spectrum of d3 expertise across server functionality, training and expert advice, having utilised d3 servers now for several years, we realised the commitment of the d3 team behind this powerful solution. "Our relationionship as a Strategic Partner allows us to work side by side with the developersatd3, this is invaluable in future technology development for both of our organisations," says Hassett.

“We’re excited that TDC has joined our growing list of d3 strategic partners worldwide,” says Desmond Yim, d3 Regional Sales Manager, APAC. “Establishing this strategic partnership between d3 and TDC is going to be a turning point for d3 in the Southern Hemisphere. We can now more easily and confidently provide the full spectrum of d3 training, expert knowledge and solutions.”

To ensure TDC is able to provide the highest levels of support for the d3 machines, TDC’s Media Server Specialist, Steve Cain, has become a d3 Certified Trainer.

“I’m excited about our continued investment in d3 media servers, it reflects our commitment to leading the way as video experts in the region. I’m a big advocate for d3’s powerful performance features, I can’t wait to work with our clients in the studio environment where we can take the client experience to the next level in pre-visualisation,” said Steve Cain.

TDC staff are expertly trained and certified at d3’s Technologies headquarters in London and are on hand to provide training to local companies.

