TDC - Lighting Up The AVIA Awards

Behind the Scenes video courtesy Intel Australia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEc5IDsN8gI

Recognising innovation and excellence, Technical Direction Company - TDC has won a Judges’ Commendation in the Best Application of AV in a Production category at this year's Audio Visual Industry Awards (AVIAs) for its distinguished work in providing video expertise at Vivid Sydney.

Over the years, TDC has made itself known for its work on Vivid Sydney, the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas. The festival normally attracts over 1 million visitors, but it smashed records in 2016 by attracting 2.3 million visitors.

TDC put a lot of hard work into this year’s festival, including 11 months of intensive research and development into new technology and trends working with clients, creative agency and international artists. TDC provided 11,500 meters squared of video projection in excess of 120 million pixels, 70 projectors in custom-made projection towers in over 8 sites and 35 staff working full-time to produce it all.

During Vivid Sydney, TDC revealed a number of technical firsts. Working with Ample Projects, there were gigantic multimedia projections onto Moreton Bay Figs in the Royal Botanic Garden to celebrate its 200th birthday. The Taronga Zoo featured building, ground and visitor projections at the main entrance to the Zoo.

Working with Spinifex and Huwaei, the large format video projection at Customs House also had added ‘wow’ as TDC helped to develop video to work with the world’s first-ever multiviewer augmented reality activation that combines tablet technology.

Another creative first was their work on Jaguar’s contribution to Vivid Sydney, where TDC’s technical experts mapped the Jaguar F-PACE SUV in video projection that projected precise images on the complex surface of the Jaguar SUV’s geometry all at the push of a button. All creative design was achieved working with Spinifex.

Michael Hassett, Managing Director at TDC, said: “The TDC team are delighted to receive such amazing industry recognition for our work at Vivid Sydney. At TDC, each member of staff contributed to its success and they take pride in the work we put in to bring technology and creativity together and create art on the canvas of Sydney’s best landmarks.”

Christopher Holder, Editorial Director of AV Asia Pacific magazine reports that the AVIA awards judges said: “TDC’s entry was from a production company with an impeccable reputation for technical excellence in delivering flawless and well-prepared systems, into projects at standards that never fail to impress its clients and its clients’ audiences. Congratulations to the entire team at TDC."

The AVIA awards recognise best practice, reward innovation and celebrate excellence across the global audio-visual industry. TDC clearly stood out from the crowd for their imaginative use of creative technology at sites across the Sydney CBD at Vivid Sydney.

