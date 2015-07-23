TD Madison & Associates Places Reni Gorman as the SCTE's First Vice President, Learning & Development

Virginia Beach, VA, July 22, 2015 — Executive search firm, TD Madison & Associates, announces the placement of Reni Gorman as the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ (SCTE) first Vice President, Learning and Development. Through extensive research into the learning and development communities of technology industries throughout the U.S., TD Madison & Associates identified Gorman, an award-winning expert in performance improvement and learning strategies, as an outstanding contender for the position. The placement signifies a major step in the SCTE’s unprecedented expansion of its industry-leading education and certification capabilities, currently serving well over 20,000 members.

Gorman, whose innovative, strategic approaches have been implemented across multiple industry verticals, will be responsible for bringing to cable system operators and vendors the next phase of SCTE’s professional development evolution. “Reni Gorman’s expertise in cognition and her ability to create and implement cutting-edge instructional architectures will be invaluable assets as we create the learning, certification, and measurement tools our MSO and vendor partners require,” said Lindsay Johnston, Senior Vice President, Operations, for SCTE.

Gorman is a proven leader in leveraging web-based platforms to drive educational results. She has held positions as Director of Interactive Technology, President and Chief Strategist, and Vice President of Global e-Learning and Talent Management for the companies Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Minds Rewired, and Morgan Stanley, respectively. She also founded and served as President and Chief Strategist for Palamate, a consultancy that worked internationally to design and develop interactive, engaging e-learning experiences.

Dean Madison, CEO of TD Madison & Associates further commented, “We are very excited to have had the opportunity to work with SCTE in finding the right candidate for their newly created Vice President, Learning and Development position. Gorman’s expertise and attributes dovetail with that of the SCTE and their vision for the future.”

Gorman holds a B.A. in Communications from Rutgers University and an M.A. in Cognitive Studies and Intelligent Technologies from Columbia University Teachers College, from which she graduated with highest honors.

About TD Madison & Associates

Founded in 1999, TD Madison & Associates (TDM) is a leading technology executive search firm specializing in the broadband and telecommunications industries. With over three decades of experience, TD Madison & Associates operates on the premise that truly exceptional companies have truly exceptional leaders. We serve as a corporate executive partner who focuses on aligning leadership teams for long-term sustainability and continued success. For more information, visit www.tdmadison.com.

About SCTE

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) is a non-profit professional association that provides technical leadership for the telecommunications industry and serves its members through professional development, standards, certification and information. SCTE operates globally via its International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) brand. Visit SCTE online at www.scte.org. Connect with SCTE at www.scte.org/socialmedia.