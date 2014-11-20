TCM to Remember Award-Winning Filmmaker Mike Nichols on Dec. 6

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will celebrate the life and career of award-winning filmmaker Mike Nichols with a three-film tribute on Saturday, Dec. 6. Nichols, who passed away Nov. 19 at the age of 83, is one of the few artists who has earned Oscar®, Tony®, Emmy® and Grammy® accolades. TCM's tribute will showcase his Oscar-nominated work on Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) and his Oscar-winning work on The Graduate (1967). The night will also include Nichols' acclaimed 1971 film Carnal Knowledge.

The following is the complete schedule for TCM's tribute to Mike Nichols.

TCM Remembers Mike Nichols – Saturday, Dec. 6

8 p.m. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) – starring Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sandy Dennis and George Segal

10:30 p.m. The Graduate (1967) – starring Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross, Murray Hamilton, William Daniels and Elizabeth Wilson

12:30 a.m. Carnal Knowledge (1971) – starring Jack Nicholson, Candice Bergen, Art Gargfunkel, Ann-Margret, Rita Moreno and Carol Kane

(All times Eastern)