TBS's CONAN Coming to Primetime With Dec. 18 ‘CONAN To Go’ Special

TBS's late-night show CONAN is coming to primetime with the one-hour special CONAN To Go. Set to premiere Thursday, Dec. 18, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT), CONAN To Go will feature a collection of host Conan O’Brien’s favorite remotes from the past four seasons of his TBS show.

CONAN To Go is set to include such popular remotes as "Lyft Kevin Hart & Ice Cube," "Conan Visits American Girl" and "Clueless Gamer: Grand Theft Auto 5," along with many others.

CONAN airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The series, which earned an Emmy® for its innovative mobile app, is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as executive producer.