TapClicks and Matrix Solutions – the leaders in analytics, reporting and CRM solutions in Media — join forces to create a standard seamless solution for sales enablement, operational efficiency, and reporting.

LAS VEGAS – TapClicks Inc., a leading marketing technology platform provider and Matrix Solutions, a leading Media CRM and Sales Intelligence platform are excited to announce their partnership to provide an integrated end-to-end solution. This partnership enables clients, media sales organizations, and operational delivery teams to be more efficient, to eliminate friction in the sales process and easily deliver fully integrated marketing and advertising campaigns. The combined force of the two organizations produces a powerful solution for the modern sales team.

The Matrix Sales Enablement Platform is the central destination for media sales organizations. Matrix combines personnel planning, news/research, automation, and critical revenue and pipeline management data into one easy-to-use tool. Matrix empowers sales teams to see the data they need to be successful and drive revenue. With TapClicks integrations, sales teams now have more ways to pull in valuable information.

“As media sales organizations continue to face increased competition, an influx of marketing channels and a myriad of digital options, TapClicks and Matrix are confident their partnership will help solve these challenges,” says Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions. Adding, “The insights exposed by the two systems jointly, will result in increased efficiencies, increased sales and provide proprietary insights that cannot be revealed by fragmented solutions.”

TapClicks delivers a unified Marketing Operations Platform (MOP) integrating orders, workflow, analytics, and reporting which boasts over 140 native API integrations with leading marketing tools and advertising platforms. Additionally, with TapClicks powerful ImportWizard, data from just about any source, including proprietary systems and Microsoft Excel, is easily visualized.

Together their partnership provides for an end-to-end solution which delivers across the whole order value chain, from initial contact through billing reconciliation to accelerate “time to cash”

“TapClicks and Matrix enables customers to modernize their internal systems”, said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “As a result, their sales teams can sell more products to more customers and demonstrate results that deliver incredible retention rates.”

About TapClicks:

TapClicks, Inc. is a leading marketing technology company for agencies, media companies, brands and enterprises. Its integrated marketing operations platform includes an order entry and proposal generator, enhanced workflow and task management, insightful analytics, and automated reporting — all within a single intuitive user interface available on demand in the cloud. TapClicks today delivers over 1,000,000 dashboards, to over 5,000 brands, and over 500 media companies and agencies worldwide. TapClicks’ ImportWizard enables it to intake virtually any data source, which it rounds out with an unrivaled over 140 native marketing API integrations. TapClicks was founded in 2009, and has offices in Europe, Latin America, and across the globe in addition to its Silicon Valley headquarters. For more information, please visit www.tapclicks.com.

About Matrix Solutions:

Matrix Solutions offers a leading web-based, media-specific platform that enables intelligent business decisions for managing your sales teams, their opportunities and accounts across broadcast, radio, cable networks and digital and advertising businesses. The Matrix solution transforms chaotic data into actionable sales information and provides deep media sales workflow to give you the exact information needed for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. Over 8000 media customers use Matrix Solutions’ CRM, data normalization and analysis, and reporting functions as their platform of choice for their sales people and managers to get a 360-degree view of their opportunities and accounts. For more information, please visit www.matrixformedia.com.