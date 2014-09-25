Tamar’s career goes into overdrive..….But will Tamar & Vince survive?

NEW YORK—September 25, 2013— Tamar & Vince are back to take viewers on another wild ride through their chaotic and charmed life as a power couple, as season three of WE tv’s hit original series kicks off Thursday, October 23 at 10pm ET/PT. Get a sneak peek at what’s to come this season in the supertease here.

After dropping her Grammy-nominated hit album “Love & War” last year, Tamar is feeling the stress and pressure now more than ever to prove she’s not a one-hit wonder. Striking while the iron is hot, Vince and Tamar hit the road for her first solo multi-city tour. Tamar wants to give her loyal Tamartians friends the best show possible and prove that she can hold her own as a headliner. On top of that, Vince, wearing his “manager” half of the “husban-ger” hat, is pushing Tamar to work on her follow-up album, which only adds to the chaos of life on the road. The power couple is also focused on expanding Tamar’s empire beyond the music industry; once the tour wraps, she’s off to co-host “The Real,” a daily daytime talk show. With Tamar “booked to capacity” in the career department and juggling the roles of wife and mother to toddler Logan, it’s just a matter of time before something-or someone- snaps.

In the premiere episode, Tamar & Vince the stakes higher than ever as Tamar prepares to kick-off of her tour in Miami. Tamar and Vince work hard to make every detail perfect, but problems emerge when questionable choreography sets off nerves and tempers. When Tamar’s performance of “Sounds of Making Love” gets too racy, jealously beings to rear its ugly head as its clear Vince does not approve. He quickly shuts her down when the subject comes up in public causing tension between the couple. Communication problems become a rapidly growing issue, and Tamar worries it will not only affect her work but also their marriage.

Visit www.wetv.com for sneak peeks, deleted scenes, photo galleries and blogs.

The second season of Tamar & Vince delivered 1.1 million total viewers to WE tv, up +29% over season one.

Tamar & Vince is produced for We tv by Magical Elves Productions (Top Chef, Project Runway, Last Comic Standing, Fashion Star, The Real L Word and more) and executive produced by Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz and Julio Kollerbohm. Executive Producer for WE tv is Annabelle McDonald; Executive In Charge of Production & Development for WE tv is Lauren Gellert.