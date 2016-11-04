Talamas Boston Purchases FUJINON Premier PL 20-120mm Cabrio XK Zoom for Sales & Rentals

Wayne, N.J. – The Optical Devices Division of FUJINON announces that Boston-based rental house and reseller Talamas has invested in its FUJINON Premier PL 20-120mm Cabrio XK (XK6x20) zoom lens. Talamas is the first in the New England area to buy the recently introduced lens, which they purchased last month to demo, rent, and sell to clients for ENG-style video and cinema production.

“We love the 20-120mm Cabrio’s sharp optics, large focal range, detachable servo unit, and overall great value, and are happy to now offer the lens to our customers,” said Dave Talamas, CEO, Talamas. “When we purchased the lens we immediately had clients requesting it, and they are selling. Applications for this lens will be for digital cinema, reality productions, and documentaries, as well as broadcast and live events.”

Introduced earlier this year at the NAB Show, the 20-120mm Cabrio weighs just 2.9 kgs and features a T stop of T3.5 end-to-end, a 20-120mm focal range, and industry-proven Cabrio flexibility. The affordable lens is also equipped with a unique detachable servo drive unit, making it suitable for use as an ENG-style or standard PL lens.

The 20-120mm Cabrio XK covers a S35-sized sensor (Super 35 format) on a digital cinema-style camera. The lens is also fitted with a nine-blade iris to capture the most natural looking imagery possible. It comes equipped with all the lens data outputs that are required by today’s cine-style shooters. FUJINON’s PL 20-120mm Cabrio offers optical precision and zoom performance in a robust, lightweight, and affordable package.

In business since 1979, Talamas is a long-time FUJINON lens user and dealer. In addition to the 20-120mm Cabrio lens, Talamas owns an assortment of 19-90mm Cabrio and 85-300mm Cabrio lenses, as well as FUJINON B4 mount broadcast/ENG style lenses.

About Talamas

Talamas is the premier sales and rental house in New England, providing digital cinema and professional audio equipment to the film, television, and content production markets nationwide. Highly regarded for our exemplary customer service and technical expertise, Talamas is always focused on your production. Learn more at talamas.com