Take 1 expands US presence with a new office opening in Connecticut

Broadcast metadata and transcription specialist, Take 1, have registered as a limited liability company (LLC) in the state of Connecticut and will open a new office in Stamford later this month. The East Coast operation will be the company’s third base in the Americas, in addition to offices in Chile and a presence in Los Angeles.

Take 1 has a 20-year heritage providing transcription, translation and localization services to the global broadcast industry. Founded in England, the company has been operating in the Americas for the last ten years, working with clients including NBC Universal, ITV America, Discovery Channel, High Noon, truTV and National Geographic. A unique aspect of their US service is their ability to provide overnight turnarounds, enabled by the fact that the company has staff based across the world, working in multiple time zones.

Take 1 Media LLC will serve the thriving Connecticut industry of over 1200 media-related businesses which include ESPN, NBC Sports Group, A&E Television Networks, World Wrestling Entertainment and - arguably the largest independent non-scripted producer in the U.S – ITV America. Under the Connecticut Digital Media and Motion Picture Tax Credit Scheme, eligible local companies using Take 1 will be able to claim tax credits of up to 30 percent on qualifying services.

“Stamford is the ideal location for our new offices as it is strategically located close to New York and has become quite a media hub thanks to the state’s tax credit scheme.” said Take 1 CEO, Louise Tapia. “We’re looking forward to providing new and existing East Coast clients with a local service that benefits from Take 1’s international footprint.”

About the Connecticut Digital Media and Motion Picture Tax Credit

The Digital Media and Motion Picture Tax Credit was established in 2006 and was designed to incentivize the development of the film, television and digital media industry in Connecticut. The scheme makes it possible for eligible production companies to receive a tax credit on a sliding scale of up to 30% on qualified digital media and motion picture production, pre-production and post-production expenses incurred in the state.

About Take 1

Take 1 makes video easier to find, edit and localize by unlocking the power of words. The company specialises in transcription metadata and provides transcripts, captions, translations and as-broadcast scripts to production companies, studios, localization vendors and networks across the globe. Take 1 has a heritage of 20 years in the broadcast industry and a reputation for providing fast, reliable services and unrivalled accuracy.