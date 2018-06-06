BBC Ideas contracts Take 1 for online captioning

CRANBROOK, KENT — June 6, 2018 – Broadcast metadata and transcription specialist, Take 1, has been commissioned by BBC Ideas to provide online captioning for all content shared via BBC Ideas. The contract requires delivery in a range of formats to support the distribution of content online and via social media.

Launched in January of this year, BBC Ideas is aimed at curious and savvy digital audiences on the move. The responsive website targets audiences aged 25-45 with thoughtful, factual, short-form video produced by the BBC and a range of contributors including TV and radio indies and small digital-first creators. It’s been launched as a website and the editorial team is experimenting with different formats, styles and technical tools while the project is in Beta mode.

Online captions are provided in adherence with BBC style guidelines, in accordance with their security standard and in a variety of formats to support publishing on different content distribution platforms. All content goes through Take 1’s stringent quality control process and is passed to the BBC Ideas team for review before the captions are finally delivered for playout.

“Increased connectivity and social media have changed video viewing habits irrevocably and provided new, exciting opportunities for forward-thinking broadcasters like the BBC to reach audiences” said Dom Bourne, founder of Take 1. “Captions are an integral part of the often-silent experience of watching online and social video and we’re delighted to be working with the BBC Ideas team.”

