Take Control During NAB 2016 with Xytech MediaPulse

NAB Booth: SL11105

April 11, 2016 (Mission Hills, CA) Xytech, the leading provider of facility management software solutions for today's media and broadcast companies, takes the industry-leading platform, MediaPulse, further than ever. Upgrades to the most advanced and scalable end-to-end asset management, scheduling, and billing solution in the industry will be showcased at NAB 2016 at the Xytech booth, SL11105.

MediaPulse, the company's flagship product, offers a transparent and evolutionary solution for both resource and media-based workflow requirements. Enhancements to be revealed at NAB include new simple order screens for managing intricate workflows, visual path management for transmission, and scheduled reports modules.

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, expanded upon the meaning of the new release, "MediaPulse continues to define the entire environment for successful management of assets, people, and business information. This year, we continue to add and refine to this platform which has, and continues to be, the most influential and successful solution for our customers. We are looking forward to seeing many of you at NAB!"

Join Xytech on April 13, 2016 at 9:30 AM PST for an exclusive webinar sneak preview of the upgrades to MediaPulse that will be introduced at NAB 2016.

Follow the link provided to register for the NAB2016 Sneak Preview Webinar: http://www.xytechsystems.com/latest-news/xytech-webinar-nab2016-preview/

Visit Xytech at booth SL11105 to see all of the offerings that the company has to offer.