Take 1 Showcases at IBC 2017 New XML Platform to Streamline Production and Distribution Workflows

Amsterdam, IBC2017 -Take 1, a global transcription company, has launched its Liberty platform to streamline production workflows and deliver customer defined formats at scale, and will be demonstrating it at IBC 2017. The Liberty platform harnesses the value of transcription as structured data in the digital supply chain, helping broadcasters to leverage this data into workflows.

Dom Bourne, Founder and Chairman of Take 1, said, “It’s our vision to create a new standard for transcription data, powered by our Liberty platform and made available to the whole digital supply chain. Broadcasters, networks and production companies are very interested in tapping into this data to drive operational efficiencies and we look forward to introducing Liberty to the industry at IBC. Liberty enables us to deliver at scale and we can offer significant volume discounts, ensuring high quality transcripts arrive at the earliest possible opportunity in the production chain to maximize the localisation window. “

Take 1 has been operating globally for 20 years, and has a strong reputation in the TV/Media sector, delivering pre-edit scripts and post production scripts to support content localisation. Take 1 works with clients such as NBC, Al Jazeera, National Geographic Channel, ITV America and Discovery.

Take 1 is a visionary partner in content data, working with large international broadcasters on a preferred supplier basis. The company can deliver standardised templates across the organisation which meet bespoke client needs and supports localisation requirements further upstream. Historically there has been very little standardisation in transcription services and there is also much duplication in effort within content workflows. Liberty can also leverage this data to produce a valuable set of reports to support localisation and compliance , including profanity reports, forced narrative lists, and currency and measurement markers to help with subtitling and dubbing requirements.

Liberty is a proprietary and secure platform and was built with integration in mind. Once linked to a network’s media asset management system it can support asset storage and full text search.

Take 1 will be showcasing Liberty in the IABM Lounge in Hall 4 at IBC from 15 to 19 September, 2017. To book a demo and learn more about the platform, contact Claire Brown at claire.brown@take1.tv.

ABOUT TAKE 1

The Take 1 brand is synonymous with speed, accuracy and reliability, and the company is trusted and preferred by many of the world’s top TV production companies, studios and networks, for transcription of unedited content, post production scripts, translation services, subtitles and closed captions.

The Take 1 team uses its deep understanding of broadcast technologies and file-based workflows to continually improve its sophisticated internal system and constantly evolve its solutions in order to meet changing industry needs.

Take 1 has global headquarters in Kent, UK, with offices in Santiago and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit our website at www.take1.tv.

