Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom Selects Telestream for QoE Assurance & 4K Media Processing Requirements

Nevada City, California, September 23, 2019 – Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, has announced a strategic contract with Taiwan-based Pay-TV service provider, Chunghwa Telecom.

The contract sees Taiwan’s leading commercial broadcaster adopting Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform for its 4K broadcast operations. At the same time, Chunghwa Telecom will ensure its quality of service (QoS) standards are met using Telestream’s Vidchecker automated Quality Control software for file-based media.

Chunghwa Telecom’s investment in Telestream Vantage is a strategic move by the broadcaster, enabling it to be 4K-ready in the future. It will be used across the broadcaster’s VOD and Live Catchup workflows.

Demonstrating Telestream’s extended market reach, Chunghwa Telecom has also selected Telestream to supply its iQ Inspector Live and iQ Surveyor video monitoring and analytics system. Importantly, Chunghwa Telecom has supplemented its video monitoring network with Telestream’s iVMS management system, which manages and co-ordinates the video monitoring probe network. This sophisticated system empowers operators to correlate all the alarms within a network in a single management platform, enabling rapid pinpointing of issues and resolution of faults.

Using this advanced video monitoring and analytics system, Chunghwa Telecom will be able to monitor its customers’ quality of experience (QoE), checking the viewing experience quality and integrity throughout its video headend. A series of alarms will alert operating staff to any issues in the headend, and iVMS will rapidly pinpoint the location of any issue within the network.

“In Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom is a regarded as a technology pioneer and a key reference point for other broadcasters, so we are proud that it has selected Telestream as its technology partner,” commented Alistair Butler, Chief of Sales, Worldwide at Telestream. “One company that is capable of meeting all their 4K media processing, QC and QoE needs was very attractive to Chunghwa Telecom. It is a good illustration of the value to customers of our long-term investment in growing Telestream’s reach and expertise.”



