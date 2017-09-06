Taiwan Broadband Communication Deploys Second Cable TV Video Delivery System From Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sept. 6, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that Taiwan Broadband Communication (TBC), one of the leading multisystem cable operators in Taiwan serving more than 700,000 cable TV subscribers, recently deployed a second Harmonic headend to support its CATV service. Using a combination of Harmonic's video encoders, multiplexers and playout system, TBC delivers 120 HD and 64 SD channels to subscribers, with exceptional video quality and local advertising.



"We've experienced significant growth over the last few years, and adding another headend was necessary to ensure the best viewing experience for our subscribers. While selecting a technology provider, the key requirements for us were video quality, flexibility and load balancing between the main and second headend," said Jimmy Chen, CEO at Taiwan Broadband Communication. "Ultimately, we chose Harmonic because they offer exceptional video quality, stability and an end-to-end solution that supports features such as local playout to boost our subscriber loyalty and revenue."



At the heart of the headend is Harmonic's video encoding platform, which increases SD/HD MPEG-4 AVC encoding efficiency and enables TBC to deliver superior video quality to subscribers by utilizing advanced motion estimation, refined multi-pass encoding and preprocessing capabilities. The encoders are integrated with Harmonic's multiplexing systems and Spectrum XE playout system, which provides TBC with a cost-effective solution for regionalizing downstream programs via support for local ad insertion and branding.



"Harmonic is the expert in delivering crystal-clear video quality and helping operators better monetize their offerings via regional and local program insertion functionalities," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "Our turnkey solutions offer a complete framework for ad insertion, allowing TBC to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace and generate extra revenue. I am thrilled that Harmonic has been selected by TBC for their second head-end, confirming our long-term cooperation based on mutual trust."



