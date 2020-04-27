TAG Video Systems Next Webinar to Cover “Live Production Multiviewing on the Cloud”

TAG Video Systems Next Webinar to Cover “Live ProductionMultiviewingon the Cloud”

Tel Aviv – April 26, 2020 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in 100% SW, 100% IP, 100% COTS/Cloud, Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewing solutions, continues its popular webinar series with a session that will delve into the nuts and bolts of “Live ProductionMultiviewingon the Cloud”.

The Company is extending an invitation to the broadcast community to tune-in on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11:00 am US Eastern Time and join co-presenters Paul Briscoe, chief architect, and Ilan Torbaty, VP of global technical operations, as they explain how broadcasters are implementing cloud-based multiviewing for live production. Paul and Ilan will cover technical requirements, common challenges, and the solutions being used to take full advantage of this model, followed by a Q&A.





Click here to register.

Future webinars include:

Changing Your Facility Architecture on the Fly: The New IP World – May 14

New Technology for IP migration – May 28

OTT: New Cloud Probing and Multiviewing – June 16

Playout: New Cloud Multiviewing and Probing – July TBA

ideoystems

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 50,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. TAG’s Zer0 Friction philosophy allows Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability, flexibility and asset utilization available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard Commercial Off-The-Shelf hardware (COTS) and cloud, providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

TAG Video Systems contact:

Danna Mann

Europe: +33 1 86 26 94 00

US : +1 315 646 8400

mailto:danna@tagvs.com

Press contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

+1 – 845-512-8283

harriet@desertmoon.tv