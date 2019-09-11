TAG Video Systems Builds on Market-Leading Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewer Platform by Adding Support for More Applications and Offering Targeted Feature Sets

Upgrades and enhancements introduced at IBC strengthen solution’s unique position in the industry and provide deeper value across Live Production, Playout, Distribution, and OTT video applications

Amsterdam – September 13, 2019 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in integrated software-based IP Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewer solutions, is building on its unique platform by adding support for more video applications and increasing features and functionality that strengthen its position as the world’s first and only 100% Software, 100% IP solution capable of running on standard off-the-shelf-hardware for all four primary video applications: Live Production, Playout, Distribution and OTT. The Company is demonstrating its flagship MCM-9000 at IBC 2019 with application-specific tools and configurations that amplify flexibility by allowing the same solution to work across all disciplines maximizing scalability, flexibility and potential for expanding IP workflows.

Initially established as an IP-based solution to address real-time Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewing for Distribution and OTT applications, TAG has now brought its expertise to Live Production and Playout. The acceleration of SMPTE ST 2110 replacing SDI within broadcast facilities has driven IP to greater acceptance in the market, offering increased scalability and flexibility while enabling new capabilities such as remote and collaborative production, and providing unsurpassed breadth and depth of monitoring and probing of uncompressed media signals in an IP environment.

Until TAG’s recent development, the industry had been challenged by the large number of high-bandwidth, uncompressed video signals that forced users to deploy proprietary hardware Multiviewer solutions, limiting flexibility and agility. TAG’s 100% software approach, operating on standard COTS server hardware, overcomes these restrictions and enables broadcasters to break away from purpose-built hardware and truly leverage the scale and agility that comes with software-deployed IP solutions while still delivering a low latency solution (2fps). TAG’s advanced software skills also allowed it to break the software / bandwidth / timing limitations of ST 2110 in COTS hardware and has brought a high-density solution with multiple 100GE interfaces and support for ST-2022-7 network redundancy.

“Each application has its own set of challenges but imagine what you could do if all formats and standards could easily be managed within the same software platform and in an IP environment,” says Abe Zerbib, TAG CEO. “TAG’s MCM-9000 is the world’s first system that combines monitoring of compressed and un-compressed signals on the same screen for all four primary video disciplines - and runs on off-the-shelf hardware. Now we’ve extended our reach and added application-specific features so broadcasters can maximize flexibility and easily expand and scale without changing or adding to their core infrastructure. We’re so excited to share these developments with visitors to IBC!”

TAG’s cross-application solution is currently supporting over 40,000 channels successfully in facilities around the globe underscoring the adoption of the Company’s unique 100% software approach to probing, monitoring and multiviewing for live production, playout, distribution, and OTT in an all-IP ecosystem.

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 40,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with the highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

