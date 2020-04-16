TAG Video Systems and VidOvation Announce Technology Partnership

Companies team to bring IP solutions to clients across USA

Tel Aviv – April 16, 2020 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in 100% SW, 100% IP, 100% COTS Probing, Monitoring, and Multiviewing solutions, and VidOvation, a major technology and systems integrator, have announced a technology partnership aimed at bringing the most advanced solutions and support to clients navigating the transformation to IP workflows. Kevin Joyce, TAG’s Zer0 Friction Officer, revealed details of the agreement from the company’s world R&D headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“The acceleration to 100% COTS/Cloud IP workflows has significantly increased the demand for TAG’s Video Solutions. With the launch of our Zer0 Friction strategy, we need partners that understand and support IP workflows more than ever,” said Joyce. “Jim Jachetta and his team of IP workflow experts at VidOvation are the perfect partners at the perfect time. Together, we will provide our clients with the foundation and support they need to transition to IP, which is the ideal infrastructure for a remote work environment.”

According to Jachetta, EVP of Engineering and CTO, VidOvation; “VidOvation is excited to integrate TAG Video Systems’ IP monitoring, probing, and Multiviewer technology into our customers’ workflows and ecosystems, giving them the ability to monitor and troubleshoot complex IP production, contribution, OTT, and distribution workflows at any point in their systems. TAG solutions will also give our customers the capabilities they need to probe and diagnose the implementation of at-home remote production, transport over managed and unmanaged networks such as the public Internet and cellular for contribution, and then achieve the same visibility for OTT, CDN, and distribution.”

Added Jachetta; “In addition, TAG will help our customers overcome the challenges that exist in enterprise IPTV systems where Verimatrix digital rights management and encryption is mandatory. TAG can help probe and troubleshoot any network issues that could impede the flow and distribution of live video, consequently keeping IPTV systems within legal parameters.”

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 50,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard Commercial Off-The-Shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

Celebrating 10 years, VidOvation is a leading technology and systems integrator of video, audio, and data transmission, contribution, and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, production, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing Emmy award-winning bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video over IP, encoding, IP probing, monitoring & multiviewer, enterprise IPTV, Verimatrix & Pro:Idiom digital rights management (DRM) & encryption, digital signage, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of signal loss, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life-cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support.