T3MEDIA REBRANDS AS WAZEE DIGITAL

Denver, Co. T3Media, Inc., the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies, announced today that it has changed its name to Wazee Digital™.

The move to rebrand has been prompted by a shift in the business in response to the explosion in media consumption and a change in the content ecosystem. This shift requires a radical rethink of the entire digital media supply chain, allowing content owners to maximize the value of every piece of content in their libraries, while enabling them to focus on their core creative capabilities and cater to the needs of today’s consumers. Wazee Digital’s portfolio of products and services simplify the digital media supply chain, allowing their customers to focus on what they do best: create and distribute content. They will be showcasing these on their stand at IBC 2015, in Hall 14 on stand 14.M12.

Eleven years ago, Wazee Digital had a vision to transform how major studios, networks and leading stock footage licensors manage, transform, distribute and monetize their content. Wazee Digital’s business, technology and customer success was built around a belief that a turn-key media platform empowers customers to focus on what they do best: their content.

“This change comes at an important time in our company’s growth and is a strong representation of the success of our technology investments,” said Harris Morris, CEO of Wazee Digital. “Today’s media landscape continues to evolve. So do we. With an array of capabilities at the cutting edge of media management, transformation, delivery and monetization, we are laser focused on helping our customers make smart content simple as they engage their audiences and revolutionize their brands in this new media and entertainment ecosystem.”

Wazee Digital’s suite of products and services span across the digital media supply chain and are powered by Wazee Digital Core, the company’s cloud-based platform.

Wazee Digital Core

Multi-screen and web-connected consumers are dramatically changing the episodic and promotional supply chains. Consumers are demanding a more personalized and seamless experience across all types of services. The drivers changing these supply chains is the need for media management, content exchange, and robust workflow. Since 2004, Wazee Digital has helped media companies manage the video supply chain. Wazee’s Core platform (formerly Library Manager) manages all the complex tasks of video content acquisition, effective workflow, universal access, metadata management, and automated delivery to any affiliate on any screen. Wazee Digital Core integrates powerful multiscreen video logistics with workflow intelligence to give content owners maximum operational efficiencies and control.

Wazee Digital Connect

Wazee Digital Connect allows content owners of all sizes – from studios to networks to independents – to optimize their delivery processes, expand their content reach through new distribution channels, and unfetter their organizations from the day-to-day hassle of escalating delivery demands. Wazee Connect allows content creators to rapidly access, transform and deliver files – on their own. It’s easy to use interface, powered by the security and reliability of Wazee Digital Core, puts the control back in the hands of content owners and gives recipients a fast and simple way to receive content.

Wazee Digital Collaborate

Wazee Digital’s Collaborate web application allows content owners to easily comment on, review, and approve video files at the right time in the media supply chain cycle with the right users. Collaborate shortens the window between production and approval, and eliminates the need for antiquated hard copy transmission, such as DVDs or CDs. Our application is a secure way to pre-release the screening of both short and long form content, such as dailies, episodic television, and feature films. Assets stored in the Wazee Digital Platform can be seamlessly screened through Wazee Digital’s Core and are integrated with Wazee Digital’s Workflow Manager.

Wazee Managed Services

Wazee Digital’s Managed Services encapsulates metadata design, complex delivery workflows, disaster recovery and archiving. Wazee Digital’s engineers are experts in all aspects of media management having been involved in many major content management projects.

About Wazee Digital: At Wazee Digital, we believe you should control your content. We are a technology company full of innovators whose mission is to make content management and delivery simple – so you can focus on your business, and we can focus on the details. Our secure and steadfast platform, Wazee Digital Core, stores, manages, and delivers content through an easy to use interface. Manage your content yourself, or have us do it. It’s your choice. And when you’re ready, we’ll help you monetize your content through Wazee Digital Commerce, our full scale licensing service. For years, companies like Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fox International Channels, Fox Sports, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic and the NCAA® have trusted us with their most valuable content. Wazee Digital is online at www.wazeedigital.com.

