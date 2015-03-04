T3MEDIA LAUNCHES NEW TITLE MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS AT NAB

Title Management and Distribution Provider to Exhibit at NAB

2015 Amazon Web Services Stand at NAB 2015: SL9016

DENVER, CO. March 5, 2015 - T3Media, Inc. the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies, today launches its new products for content owners and publishers which will be unveiled at NAB 2015 in Las Vegas 11-16 April at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) stand (SL9016). The new products, that work on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), are an addition to T3Media’s Library Manager title management platform giving content owners more control and opportunity to monetize their content with the tools to manage, review and approve large video files through a self service portal.

Self Service Portal

The Self Service portal provides content owners the toolset to easily distribute long form titles and episodic material to multiple recipients. Building on the strength of T3Media’s Library Manager platform that allows organizations to deliver assets to their internal users, the self-serve portal is designed to manage delivery to external users or groups of users. The portal is a combination of both an easy to use interface layer and a set of backend delivery services. The interface allows content owners to easily 'send' assets or asset packages to various recipients - and it allows the recipients to easily manage a queue of items to be downloaded or pushed to their storage systems. The backend services are designed to manage delivery details such as scheduling, package formatting, transfer credentials, QC, notifications and reporting. Other new features include a customer profile service enabling users to identify specific recipients and their format requirements in one place. The new service works on Amazon S3. The self-serve portal can quickly pull content from a content owner’s Amazon S3 bucket, or can assist in the provisioning of an account if one does not exist. Once ingested, titles are transcoded into the formats outlined in the customer profile service, which include both broadcast and OTT/VOD/EST. Other data requirements that are stored with the recipient’s profile can include metadata, versions, language, aspect ratio, delivery preference, and package requirements.

Review & Approve app

T3Media’s Review & Approve provides a secure means to share, comment on, review, and approve video files on a digital platform, shortening the window between production and approval, and eliminating the need for hard copy transmission, such as DVDs. Powered by Library Manager, T3Media’s title management platform, content is uploaded, watermarked, and made available for review. The web app provides multiple ways of searching, filtering, and organizing feedback. Users can send media out for review and view responses directly in their existing browser application, providing a secure centralized location for discussion. Review & Approve’s streamlined interface is tablet friendly and easy to use. Harris Morris, CEO of T3Media, said: “We are delighted to be at NAB this year to demonstrate how we have developed our title management platform to meet the needs of content owners as they continually seek to monetize their content. Consumers continue to access media on so many different platforms that it is imperative that content owners can be nimble in how they manage, review, approve, and deliver their content. We look forward to showing the industry these new services that simplify the digital media supply chain.”

To schedule a meeting with T3Media at NAB 2015, please email platformsales@T3Media.com

About T3Media

T3Media is the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies. We provide one of the world’s-largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital. For over a decade, T3Media has provided video content owners including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fox International Channels, Fox Sports, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic and the NCAA® with services and technologies that enable them to thrive in the digital world. For more information, please visit www.t3media.com.

For more information, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

Plaisted Reid Communications

clare@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054