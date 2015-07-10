T3MEDIA APPOINTS BEN WEINBERGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Denver, CO. July 10 2015 T3Media, Inc., the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies, has appointed industry expert and digital entrepreneur Ben Weinberger to its board of directors. Ben is the SVP and Chief Product Officer at Sling TV, where he's helping to redefine the next generation of television.

Prior to Sling TV, Ben was the co-founder and CEO of Digitalsmiths, the technology leader in the field of video search and recommendations. Under his leadership, Digitalsmiths developed game-changing video discovery solutions that are being adopted by several of the biggest names in cable, satellite, telco and broadcast media. The company’s product, Seamless Discovery, revolutionized the speed and ease with which consumers can find personally relevant, engaging video content across multiple sources of entertainment and devices.

In 2014, Ben was instrumental in Digitalsmiths being acquired by TiVo for $135 million in a move to expand on new opportunities to commercialize and deploy TiVo’s cloud based services and technologies to operators in conjunction with TiVo’s renowned user interface. Post acquisition, Ben expanded Digitalsmiths' efforts to include Latin America and Europe.

Ben serves on the board or advisory boards of Librestream, MediaShift, T3Media, the Southern Illinois University Alumni Association and Council for Entrepreneurial Development, a Durham, North Carolina nonprofit. Ben graduated with honors from the Department of Radio and Television at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2001.

Harris Morris, CEO of T3Media, said: “Ben is a proven operator who deeply understands the content ecosystem, including metadata and workflows. His appointment to the board as a strategic collaborator to T3Media is timely as we make great progress in simplifying the digital media supply chain and giving content control back to its rightful owners. Ben’s new role with Sling TV keeps him directly connected to content providers and the most contemporary of consumer platforms, and we will definitely benefit from his practical and forward-thinking expertise.”

Ben Weinberger, Board Member, T3Media said: “T3Media has an enviable portfolio of products and services to enable customers to manage and monetize their content. I look forward to partnering with the strong leadership and business through its next stage of growth and sharing industry leading ideas and strategies in the process.”

About T3Media

