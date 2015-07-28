T3Media and the United States Tennis Association Announce Partnership for Video Content Management of the 2015 US Open Tennis Championships

July 28, 2015 T3Media, Inc. the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for sports, media, and entertainment companies, announced today that it will provide video content management and metadata services for the USTA during the 2015 US Open Tennis Championships. The event takes place August 31 – September 13 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park, Queens, New York City.

During this year’s US Open, T3Media will ingest and digitize content sourced from ten live feeds throughout the venue. The match play will be catalogued through a proven metadata schema designed by T3Media and executed via EVS IP Logger, and made available for the USTA’s use immediately via T3Media’s exclusive digital Library Manager. All of the master content will be fully archived post-event but melts and interviews will be made available for USTA and their partners via Library Manager.

“We are pleased to announce this expanded partnership with T3Media,” said Aaron Segal, Director, Broadcasting, USTA. “It builds upon an already solid relationship that we have shared for years through the licensing of our content. The adoption of their innovative fully integrated services will allow us to close the gap for live action content management, and will give our team access to match play quickly and easily.”

Harris Morris, CEO of T3Media said, “The contract with the USTA opens new doors for T3Media in an arena where we have executed well in the past. T3Media is a leader in capturing live sports action and making it available across any format requested or required. We understand the demands our clients face in a high-pressure, time-constrained environment, and our consistent execution and proven performance is bringing new and exciting opportunities to the table.”

About USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 715,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, the highest-attended annual sporting event in the world, and launched the Emirates Airline US Open Series, linking seven summer tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships and helps under-resourced youth and individuals with disabilities, and supports wounded, ill and injured service members, veterans and their families. For more information on the USTA, log on to usta.com, “like” the official Facebook page, facebook.com/usta, or follow @usta on Twitter.

About T3Media, Inc

T3Media is the leader in content management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies. We provide one of the world’s-largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital. For over a decade, T3Media has provided video content owners including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fox International Channels, Fox Sports, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic and the NCAA® with services and technologies that enable them to thrive in the digital world.