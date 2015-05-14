T3MEDIA ACHIEVES NEW AMAZON WEB SERVICES PARTNER NETWORK DIGITAL MEDIA COMPETENCY

Title Management and Delivery Provider Attains Competency for Proven Technical Proficiency and Customer Service

DENVER, CO. May 14, 2015 - T3Media, Inc. a leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies, today announced it has achieved the new AWS Partner Network (APN) Digital Media Competency.

The APN Competency Program is designed to highlight APN partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution areas. APN Partners who have attained an APN Competency differentiate themselves to customers by showcasing expertise in a specific solution area as well as offering a variety of services, software and solutions on the AWS Cloud.

T3Media has demonstrated success in helping Media and Entertainment companies including, TV & film production, post-production, distributers, OVP, broadcasters and MSO companies, by delivering solutions that assist in the creation, management and distribution of digital content.

At NAB 2015, T3Media unveiled and demonstrated its new products for content owners and publishers in the Amazon Web Services booth (SL9016). These new products, integrated with the Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) content bucket and powered by T3Media’s Library Manager platform, increase customer control and opportunity to monetize their content through easy to use, web-based applications. This dedication to innovation and new product development helped T3Media achieve the APN Digital Media Competency.

Harris Morris, CEO of T3Media, said: “We are honored to have achieved one of the first APN Digital Media Competency proficiencies for our title management platform capabilities in the media and entertainment industries. Clients such as Vin Di Bona Productions trust T3Media to safely manage and deliver their content, and our relationship with AWS strengthens our products and services.”

T3Media is the leader in title management, delivery and monetization services for media and entertainment companies. We provide one of the world’s-largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital. For over a decade, T3Media has provided video content owners including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fox International Channels, Fox Sports, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic and the NCAA® with services and technologies that enable them to thrive in the digital world. For more information, please visit www.t3media.com.

