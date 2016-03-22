T2 Computing Named Top Telestream Reseller Second Year in a Row

Las Vegas,March 22, 2016 – T2 Computing, Inc., an IT solutions company that provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software for the broadcast, post production, finance, retail, travel, publishing, advertising and hospitality sectors, has been named the Top Reseller 2015 for the Americas by Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today. This is the second year in a row that T2 Computing has been the winner of this high honor. The award will be officially presented to the company at a ceremony during the 2016 NAB Show.

Telestream’s Top Reseller 2015, Americas award aims to recognize company resellers who have effectively represented Telestream in North and South America. Awards are based on overall sales, customer engagement and coordination and representation of Telestream at events throughout the year.

“T2 Computing’s focus on providing comprehensive media workflow solutions to their customers is the key to their success with our Vantage media processing platform,” says Mark Wronski, Telestream Vice President of Americas Sales. “The T2 Computing enterprise sales and solution architect team’s consultative selling approach enables them to tightly match the vast capabilities of Vantage to their clients’ complex workflow requirements. We look forward to another great year with them.”

“Being selected as Top Reseller two years in a row is quite an achievement,” says Ian Ash, Vice President of Sales, T2 Computing, Inc. “The combination of our class-leading experience and superior client commitment is helping us to become a trusted resource for our clients and the brands we represent. Telestream is an important and strategic partner for T2 Computing and we look forward to continuing to grow our mutual business throughout 2016. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts by such an industry leader.”

Telestream

Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world’s most demanding media and entertainment companies as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences and generate more revenue from their media. Telestream products span the entire digital media lifecycle, including video capture and ingest; live and on-demand encoding and transcoding; captioning; playback and inspection, delivery, and live streaming; as well as automation and orchestration of the entire workflow. Telestream corporate headquarters are located in Nevada City, California. The company is privately held. For more information, visit www.telestream.net.

T2 Computing

T2 Computing is a unique IT solutions company that resolves a vast range of challenges leading companies face today. Through our highly experienced client team, the company provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software coupled with

world-class professional services. We specify, design, deploy and support solutions for the most complex workflows. For more information visit www.t2computing.com.