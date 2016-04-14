T2 Computing Named Special Achievement 2015 – North American Broadcast & Satellite by Harmonic

New York,April 13, 2016 — T2 Computing, Inc., an IT solutions company that provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software for the media, entertainment and content creation marketplace, today announced that it has earned the Special Achievement 2015 – North American Broadcast & Satellite (NABS) award from Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure. With this award, Harmonic recognizes T2 Computing for setting the standard with its sales efforts; achieving exceptional results and sales growth. Partner awards are based on overall revenue achievement and customer satisfaction for North America.

“The companies recognized for the Special Achievement 2015 – NABS award have demonstrated real momentum for Harmonic and its customers in the video infrastructure market, fully leveraging the Harmonic partner programs,” said Doug Triblehorn, regional vice president for North America Broadcast, Harmonic. “The creativity, commitment and innovation exhibited by T2 Computing provide a leading benchmark for any company seeking to drive profitable new business, while achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

“We are honored to be recognized by a leader in the industry such as Harmonic,” says Ian Ash, vice president of sales, T2 Computing, Inc. “World-class customer service has been a major component of T2 Computing’s industry approach. We take this award as confirmation that both our technology partners and our customers are noticing the care and dedication that we put into each project.”

Harmonic video delivery infrastructure solutions enable content and service providers to deliver and monetize emerging television and video services with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency. T2 Computing has been a Harmonic partner for two years, providing storage and workflow solutions to the broadcast, post production and publishing clients.

In the past year, T2 Computing has provided a roadmap to success for a rapidly-growing, international post production media organization utilizing Harmonic's workflow solution. T2 Computing was responsible for the introduction, pre-sale, proof of concept and deployment of this platform, enabling the organization to mirror the initial deployment at other sites within its global organization.

T2 Computing is a unique IT solutions company that resolves a vast range of challenges leading companies face today. Through our highly experienced client team, the company provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software coupled with world-class professional services. We specify, design, deploy and support solutions for the most complex workflows. For more information visit www.t2computing.com.